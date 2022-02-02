Heritage Offers McCloskey Collection, Classic US Commemoratives in Upcoming Auctions

The John W. McCloskey Collection Showcase Auction

Dr. John W. McCloskey was a prolific researcher and pathfinder in multiple areas of American numismatics. He was a founding member of his beloved Liberty Seated Collectors Club and The John Reich Collectors Society, both of which enshrined him in their respective halls of fame. John co-authored die marriage manuals for the Bust dime and Bust half dime series, as well as Classic Head quarter eagles and half eagles. A noted expert on the Seated Liberty series, he served as editor of the Gobrecht Journal for almost four decades.

Heritage is proud to offer John’s entire collection in two auctions.

The first portion was presented in a dedicated floor session as a part of our FUN Signature Auction. The balance of John’s extensive collection is being offered in the month-long John McCloskey Heritage Showcase Auction, open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com, with a concluding Live auction session to be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 4:00 PM CT.

The intriguing offerings in this auction include coins such as the following:

Classic Commemoratives

The latest Showcase auction dedicated to classic US commemorative coinage minted during the period 1892-1954 is open for bidding now, exclusively through Coins.HA.com. Bidding will conclude with a live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Monday, February 7.

This auction features over 600 coins, the vast majority of which are half dollars, reflecting the makeup of the Classic Commemorative series. A particularly noteworthy offering is a 1915-S Panama-Pacific Quarter Eagle, graded MS66+ by PCGS. Especially luminous, unabraded wheat-gold surfaces earn this piece high marks within the type for both eye appeal and grade. Only a couple dozen pieces in this grade are Plus designated at PCGS, and finer examples are scarce. This coin is visually delightful and technically outstanding.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:

Bid on these great collector coins now at Coins.HA.com.

