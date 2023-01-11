Heritage Offers Meduno Collection of Italian Provas and Pattern Coins

The Heritage Auctions World and Ancient Coins department is proud to present the Meduno Collection of Italian Provas, the culmination of a decades-long pursuit for some of Italy’s scarcest and most sought-after Prova and Pattern issues. This Showcase Auction, scheduled for January 15, is likely the most complete and concentrated offering of Italian Provas and Patterns spanning the 18th-20th centuries in recent history. While the majority of this special assemblage remains in the unified Italy of the 20th century, there is an especially strong selection of Albanian, Vatican, and Italian Somaliland issues to accompany, making for a once-in-a-generation opportunity to acquire these coveted types.

An example of the outstanding Albanian issues in this auction is lot 21014, a 1929-R Zog I gold Prova 100 Franga Ari, graded MS64 by PCGS, and struck at the Rome mint. This is an especially pleasing and thoroughly sought-after rendition and the highest denomination of this series. In the last two decades, we’ve only handled a single example of this date – an MS63 from the historic Paramount Collection. Here we present a specimen one point finer–no small feat when considering the prestige of the aforementioned collection. Zog’s iconic bust sits front and center, framed in a laurel wreath while the reverse showcases a fully embossed spreadwing double-headed eagle. Pervasive, silky luster abounds this Near-Gem, which demands attention from conditionally and aesthetically conscious collectors.

Some of the other outstanding items featured in the Meduno Collection are:

