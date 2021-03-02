U.S. Coins and Currency auctions stay on schedule, April 21-27

Heritage Auctions will hold its official U.S. Coins and U.S. Currency auctions April 21-27 as scheduled in Dallas because the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) annual convention has been canceled. Public Lot Viewing will be available by appointment only and the firm is also offering its virtual lot consultation to bidders, following its popularity among clients.

The Heritage U.S. Coins Signature Auction will be held April 21-26 and the U.S. Currency Signature Auction will be held April 21-27. Bidding opens approximately April 2.

The Heritage staff of professional numismatists is now available to answer your questions about specific CSNS lots via phone or email. Simply send your list to Bid@HA.com. These experts are available to provide unbiased guidance. Most of them have previous experience working for NGC and/or PCGS and all have spent decades trading rare coins and currency.

All sessions for both auctions will occur online at HA.com, in addition to bidding by phone, fax, mail, and using the Heritage app. Bidders are encouraged to take advantage of Heritage’s high-resolution images and videos to see every last detail of each lot. Bidders may email Bid@HA.com or call 800-835-6000 for assistance.

“Following last year’s convention cancellations, Heritage has extensive experience, ability, and resources to hold our official auctions as planned,” said Jim Halperin, Co-founder of Heritage Auctions.

The CSNS auctions will run concurrently with two special monthly auctions: a Modern Collectible U.S. Coins & Bullion Special Monthly Auction takes place April 22, and The Marlborough Collection of George V Quarters Special Monthly Online Auction will take place April 25.

* * *

Heritage Auctions is the largest fine art and collectibles auction house founded in the United States and the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer. Heritage maintains offices in New York, Dallas, Beverly Hills, San Francisco, Chicago, Palm Beach, London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam, and Hong Kong.

