Heritage Showcase Auction of Mexican Coins July 24

Joining the Heritage Auctions lineup of thematic World and Ancient Coin auctions is the July 24 Mexican Coins Showcase Auction, covering nearly five centuries of colonial, revolutionary, imperial, and republic issues. Anchoring this auction is an exceptional group of more than 100 high-grade Republic 8 Reales from 11 mints, including both absolute and conditional rarities complemented by ample eye appeal. Also of note are a handful of early cob issues likely to see elevated bidder interest commensurate with the rapidly expanding market for Mexican rarities.

One coin that has attracted a good deal of early attention is lot 99055, an 1838 Go-PJ 8 Reales from the Guanajuato mint, graded MS66+ by PCGS. This is a stunning premium Gem of the date, the sole finest graded by PCGS, dazzling throughout with a bold strike and bright luster that shines through a captivating arrangement of peach of mauve pastel tones. The extremely sharp devices reveal details generally not observable from the “Cap and Ray” design. As the grade suggests, the surfaces remain essentially void of marks. As such, this is a coin that will certainly receive vast attention from collectors vying to own the finest graded early example of this much-beloved type.

Other highlights from our Mexican coin offerings include:

