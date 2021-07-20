Heritage Showcase Auctions Feature Dutton Collection of US Coins, Colonial Valley Collection of Colonial Notes

The Bruce M. Dutton Collection Showcase Auction

Preliminary bidding has already begun in the latest Showcase auction from Heritage featuring selections from the collection of Bruce M. Dutton. Bidding will culminate in a live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Thursday, July 29. All bidding will take place exclusively through Coins.HA.com.

This auction features selections ranging in denomination from nickels to silver dollars; Mr. Dutton’s cents will be offered in an upcoming auction.

Several of the silver dollars have already attracted a great deal of attention, among them the 1894 coin, graded MS64 by PCGS and bearing CAC’s sticker of approval. This key date claims the second lowest mintage in the Morgan dollar series at only 110,000 coins, and it is the scarcest Philadelphia issue among circulation strike coinage. Central strike sharpness is above average for the issue, and the coin is remarkably frosty and attractive for the grade. This issue becomes much tougher to find in finer certified grades.

Some of the other highlights include:

The Colonial Valley Collection of Colonial Notes, Part III

The latest Showcase auction of currency features Part III of The Colonial Valley Collection, and it is open for bidding right now at Currency.HA.com. As might be expected from the name of the collection, virtually the entire offering consists of Colonial notes. This auction is scheduled to end with a Live session conducted exclusively through Heritage Live beginning at 6 PM CT on August 1.

One fascinating offering in this auction is a 10-shilling note from Pennsylvania, dated March 20, 1771, and graded Very Fine 35. It is an attractive red and black example with bright paper, decent margins, and great colors. All of the major design elements are dark and clear. The signatures are boldly inked in red and black. Most importantly, in addition to the signatures of William Fisher and Robert Strettell Jones, the note bears an extremely dark clear signature of Francis Hopkinson. Hopkinson was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence from the state of Pennsylvania. His signature, particularly when it has the strength of this current example, is highly desirable to historical autograph collectors and political collectors, as well as to currency collectors.

A 15-shilling note from the same issue is also signed by Hopkinson and grades Apparent Very Fine 30.

Other notable notes in this auction include:

Place your bids on these coins and currency now at Coins.HA.com and Currency.HA.com.

