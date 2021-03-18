The month-long Hong Kong Spring World Coins Auction from Heritage Auctions is now open for bidding, exclusively at Coins.HA.com. Focused on East Asian pieces, this auction boasts over 100 lots of Chinese material, with smaller but still notable selections from Japan, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands East Indies, as well as a group of nearly 40 British trade dollars.

One fascinating lot offered here is the People’s Republic of China 6-Piece gold and silver “CoinExpo Santa Clara” Commemorative Show Panda Proof Set 2018, consisting of the following pieces:

Gold 12 Ounce Medal – Mintage: 6. Number 03. 70mm.

Gold Piefort 60 Gram Medal – Mintage: 6. Number 03. 32mm.

Gold 30 Gram Medal – Mintage: 80. Number 03. 32mm.

Silver 12 Ounce Medal – Mintage: 275. 80mm.

Silver Piefort 60 Gram Medal – Mintage: 90. 40mm.

Silver 30 Gram Medal – Mintage: 480. 40mm.

The mintage for all six issues combined totals only 937 pieces, with a potential for only six full sets, making this a rare opportunity to own such a full set. This scarce issue was distributed at CoinExpo Santa Clara in September 2018. It commemorates San Francisco’s long association with China’s people and culture, and comes 31 years after this first San Francisco Panda commemorative, issued in 1987. The 12-ounce medals depict a stylized dragon boat racing scene and a family of pandas while the 30- and 60-gram medals display the Golden Gate Bridge and Chinatown.

A few additional highlights from this auction include:

China: Republic “Dragon & Phoenix” 10 Cents Year 15 (1926) MS63 NGC, KM-Y334, L&M-83

China: People’s Republic gold Proof Unicorn 100 Yuan (1 oz) 1996 PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC, KM947, Fr-B102

China: People’s Republic gold Proof “Year of the Dragon” 500 Yuan (5 oz) 1988 PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC, KM199, Fr-B65

A second People’s Republic gold Proof “Year of the Dragon” 500 Yuan (5 oz) 1988 PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC, KM199, Fr-B65

Great Britain: George V Trade Dollar 1929-B MS65 PCGS, Bombay mint, KM-T5

Hong Kong: British Colony. Edward VII 10 Cents 1905 MS63 NGC, KM13

Bid in the Heritage Auctions Spring Hong Kong sale through April 4 at Coins.HA.com. The live session is scheduled to begin that evening at 8 PM CT.

