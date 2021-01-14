Even as the world’s leading auction house for certified coins, it is a rare opportunity that we are able to present a collection of the technical caliber of the Cape Coral Collection. Formed by a true connoisseur of the hobby with a keen eye for quality and the resources to pursue top-notch specimens wherever they might have emerged, the Cape Coral Collection of European Crowns truly captures on a selection of rarities–both conditional and absolute–that places it on par with some of the greatest coin collections ever assembled, bringing to mind the likes of Millennia, Irving Goodman, John J. Pittman, and Eric P. Newman, and showcasing many pieces that indeed stem from those pedigrees.

Heritage is offering this collection as part of the NYINC World & Ancient Coins Platinum & Signature Auction, closing on January 21-22, and with further selections offered in a specialized Month-Long auction ending in a live bidding session on January 24 at 8 PM CT.

The offerings in our Month-Long auction, intended for collectors with any budget, are predominantly European, with a smattering of coins from elsewhere. More than a quarter of the coins originate in Belgium. One notable Belgian offering is a Leopold I silver Proof Restrike 1/4 Franc 1849 PR66 NGC, cf. KM14 (original issue), an excellent shimmering Proof example revealing subtle reflectivity and an attractive golden edge tone. While the mintage of this restrike is unknown, the collector estimates that there are between 5 and 25 pieces struck of this issue.

Additional highlights from this auction include:

