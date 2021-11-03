Now open for bidding at Heritage Auctions is The Kansas Collection of European Coins, a collection we will offer in a Showcase auction taking place on November 14. This collection features 402 coins from all over Europe, with plenty of high-quality material available for collectors of all budgets.



While the coins in this auction cover virtually all of Europe, the selections from Sweden and Switzerland are particularly strong. One of the Swiss pieces on offer is a brass Specimen Essai 1925-B 100 Francs, graded Specimen-63 by NGC. We previously offered this coin in our 2018 ANA Platinum Night auction. It is a very rare Essai of this highly coveted issue, struck in brass to resemble the gold strikings, and essentially identical to the circulating type, with the addition of ESSAI to the right of the mintmark on the reverse. This coin is well-struck and fully lustrous, with greenish-gold patina. Light spotting is noted on both sides with only a few small contact marks.

A few of the other highlights of this auction include:

