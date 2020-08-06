High-End Hansen Collection Barber Quarters in David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……

Weekly Internet Auction #1130 is now live and features 300 new coins plus 25 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a flashy 1893-CC $1 NGC/CAC MS63, a finest known 1889 G$1 PCGS/CAC MS68+, a boldly defined 1818 $5 PCGS MS61 (5D/50), an exceptional 1839-C $5 NGC MS62, an elusive and frosty 1859-S $5 PCGS/CAC MS61, and an exquisitely detailed 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS/CAC MS64 (Wire Edge).

We are also excited to bring over 60 new selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection to this week’s auction. We hope you will enjoy browsing coins that once held a spot in the greatest collection of US Coins ever assembled!

Be sure to view these lovely coins before the auction closes, Sunday, August 16.

First up is an 1872 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ ex: D.L. Hansen. Brilliant central devices surrounded by clear mirrors and gorgeous violet and blue rim tints give this coin a stunning eye appeal! Hailing from a low-mintage Proof issue of just 950 coins, this piece has acquired the PCGS+ grade as well as a CAC sticker of approval, ensuring premium quality at the grade. The primary set contains a PR68CAM example for the date.

Our second highlight coin is an 1895-S 25c PCGS MS66+ ex: D. Brent Pogue/D.L. Hansen. This beautiful, high-end gem offers fully struck surfaces that are frosty and radiantly lustrous with splashes of olive and orange-gold toning throughout. The outstanding eye appeal has earned this coin the PCGS+ grade for premium quality at the top of the end of the assigned grade. The Hansen Collection holds the finest known example for the date, a MS67.

The next highlight coin is an 1892 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 (OGH Rattler Holder) ex: D.L. Hansen. This magnificent ultra gem example of the first year of issue has deeply mirrored fields that shine through the rich patina of blue-green, rose, and violet hues. Razor-sharp striking detail and no distractions make for incredible eye appeal that no doubt has helped it earn the coveted CAC sticker. The Hansen Collection holds another example of the same grade for the date.

Here we have an 1895 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 ex: D.L. Hansen. A beautiful low-mintage issue of just 880 coins struck in Proof format, this piece offers deep rainbow hues with rose and lavender highlights and is even CAC-approved to boot! The Hansen Collection is home to the finest known example for the date, a PR68DCAM.

Some of the other highlights of Auction #1130 include:

There are many other key date David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, August 16.

