Our Sunday Internet Auction #1097 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a beautiful overdate Bust quarter, a scarce first-year of type Liberty Seated quarter, a remarkable Proof $3 Princess gold, a stunning half eagle, a magnificent gem Proof $5 Liberty gold, a registry-quality $10 Indian, and a historic shipwreck $20 Liberty gold coin. In all, there’s a vast selection of 425 New Items, featuring 67 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 50 No Reserve Lots and 25 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, December 29, the final auction close of 2019!

Our first highlight coin is an 1806/5 25c PCGS MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen. Deep tones of rose, blue-green, and violet enhance the already impressive eye appeal of this example. The overdate is clear and visible without magnification. The Hansen Collection possesses an MS64+ example for the date.

The second highlight coin is an 1884 $3 PCGS Proof 65 DCAM ex: D.L. Hansen. Frosty pale gold devices standout dramatically from sharp, reflective mirrors. Boldly struck throughout. Tremendous eye appeal. The primary Hansen Collection set displays a PR67CAM example for the date.

Our final highlight coin is an 1857-S $20 PCGS MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen. An exceptionally preserved gem from the historic shipwreck. Dazzling honey-gold surfaces with frosty luster throughout. Extraordinary eye appeal! The Hansen Collection displays another example of the same grade in the number one set.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

