Sunday Auction #1180 from David Lawrence Rare Coins is now LIVE and features 430 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 175 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a boldly detailed 1820 25c PCGS MS63 (Small 0), an extremely tough 1840-O 25c PCGS MS64 (Drapery, OGH), a finest known 1917 Type 1 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+ FH, a beautiful 1823 50c PCGS MS63 (O-101a, Patched 3), a scarce O-mint 1855-O $10 NGC AU55, and a registry-quality 1928 $20 PCGS MS67.

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, August 1.

