Highlights From Robert Adam Collection of U.S. Tokens and Medals in Stack's Bowers June CCO Auction

The Robert Adam Collection of U.S. Tokens and Medals comprises more than 450 lots with nearly 600 individual items, making it one of the most extensive collections of its kind that Stack’s Bowers Galleries has had the privilege of bringing to auction in recent years. The core of the collection is an impressive holding of U.S. merchant, trade and late 19th/early 20th century tokens from the 1840s through the earliest years of the 1900s, with numerous scarce and rare varieties represented.

Significant medal offerings are also featured in the Robert Adam Collection, including so-called dollars – both HK-listed and unlisted types – award medals from professional associations, agricultural and related fairs, and schools and colleges, as well as medallic issues of Augustus B. Sage and John Adams Bolen.

Selected Highlights

Lot 92011

California–San Francisco. Undated (1851) Berenhart, Jacoby & Co. Miller-Calif 3B.

Copper. MS-61 BN (NGC).

Lot 92089

Pennsylvania–Mount Holly Springs. 1860 Mt. Holly Paper Co. Miller-Pa 7, Musante GW-271, Baker-563B.

Copper. MS-66 BN (NGC).

Lot 92199

New York–New York. 1876 John Matthews. Rulau NY-NY 190.

Copper. MS-64 BN (NGC).

Lot 92257

South Dakota–Deadwood. 1880 Dakota Commandery No. 1. Rulau SD-Dd 7.

Tin. MS-64 (NGC).

Lot 92266

Texas–Laredo. Undated (1889-1890) Laredo Beer Garden. Rulau Tx-La 8A.

Silvered German Silver. EF Details (NGC).

Lot 92359

“1858” (ca. 1861) Pioneer Baseball Club Medal. By John Adams Bolen. Musante JAB-1.

Silvered White Metal. MS-61 (NGC).

