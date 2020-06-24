The PCGS-certified collection is mostly graded MS-65 with many key dates

A husband-and-wife team from the East Coast quietly collected an impressive collection of Morgan Silver Dollars over the past decade, all graded by PCGS and mostly graded MS-65. The collection has a PCGS Price Guide value exceeding $750,000 USD and includes over 110 different dates/mint marks with many key dates. The 1895 Proof, included in many business strike collections, is graded PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM.

The P. Hall Collection is currently being auctioned unreserved by GreatCollections. Bidding ends on half of the collection on Sunday, June 28th, and the other half on Sunday, July.

Aside from the key 1895 Proof Morgan Dollar, other impressive pieces include the 1882-O/S Strong Morgan Dollar, graded PCGS MS-65, ranked as one of the three finest examples ever graded by PCGS.

Carson City-minted coins are well represented, with both versions of the 1879-CC graded PCGS MS-65. The capped die variety is rarely seen graded so high.

Of the key dates minted in San Francisco, the 1883-S graded PCGS MS-65 stands out, alongside the 1884-S condition rarity, graded PCGS MS-63. In the 1890s, there are several key issues including the 1894-O graded PCGS MS-65, the 1895-O graded MS-63 and the extremely rare 1897-O graded MS-65.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said, “The owners of this collection spent considerable time putting it together and aimed for a uniform look – white and no distracting marks or hits on the coins. The result is an amazing collection that we are privileged to offer in our auctions.”

List of highlights from the P. Hall Collection:

1879-CC Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

1879-CC Morgan Silver Dollar Capped Die PCGS MS-65

1882-O/S Morgan Silver Dollar Strong PCGS MS-65 (Bella)

1883-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

1884-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-63

1893-CC Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64

1893-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64

1894 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64

1894-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

1895 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM

1895-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-63

1896-S Morgan Silver Dollar RPM VAM-2 PCGS 65

1897-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65 (Bella)

1901 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64

1903-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

1904-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

The owners of the P. Hall Collection have also consigned their Walking Liberty Half Dollar collection to GreatCollections, which is selling a week later, on Sunday, July 12. Highlights from this collection include 1919-S, 1920-D and 1921-D, all graded PCGS MS-65.

For more information about the P. Hall Collection of Morgan Dollars and Walking Liberty Half Dollars, please visit www.greatcollections.com

