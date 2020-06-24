The PCGS-certified collection is mostly graded MS-65 with many key dates

 

A husband-and-wife team from the East Coast quietly collected an impressive collection of Morgan Silver Dollars over the past decade, all graded by PCGS and mostly graded MS-65. The collection has a PCGS Price Guide value exceeding $750,000 USD and includes over 110 different dates/mint marks with many key dates. The 1895 Proof, included in many business strike collections, is graded PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM.

The P. Hall Collection is currently being auctioned unreserved by GreatCollections. Bidding ends on half of the collection on Sunday, June 28th, and the other half on Sunday, July.

1901-S Morgan Dollar from the P. Hall Collection.  Image: PCGS

Aside from the key 1895 Proof Morgan Dollar, other impressive pieces include the 1882-O/S Strong Morgan Dollar, graded PCGS MS-65, ranked as one of the three finest examples ever graded by PCGS.

Carson City-minted coins are well represented, with both versions of the 1879-CC graded PCGS MS-65. The capped die variety is rarely seen graded so high.

Of the key dates minted in San Francisco, the 1883-S graded PCGS MS-65 stands out, alongside the 1884-S condition rarity, graded PCGS MS-63. In the 1890s, there are several key issues including the 1894-O graded PCGS MS-65, the 1895-O graded MS-63 and the extremely rare 1897-O graded MS-65.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said, “The owners of this collection spent considerable time putting it together and aimed for a uniform look – white and no distracting marks or hits on the coins. The result is an amazing collection that we are privileged to offer in our auctions.”

1894-S Morgan Dollar from the P. Hall Collection. Image: PCGS.

List of highlights from the P. Hall Collection:

  • 1879-CC Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65
  • 1879-CC Morgan Silver Dollar Capped Die PCGS MS-65
  • 1882-O/S Morgan Silver Dollar Strong PCGS MS-65 (Bella)
  • 1883-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65
  • 1884-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-63
  • 1893-CC Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64
  • 1893-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64
  • 1894 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64
  • 1894-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65
  • 1895 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS Proof-65+ DCAM
  • 1895-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-63
  • 1896-S Morgan Silver Dollar RPM VAM-2 PCGS 65
  • 1897-O Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65 (Bella)
  • 1901 Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-64
  • 1903-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65
  • 1904-S Morgan Silver Dollar PCGS MS-65

The owners of the P. Hall Collection have also consigned their Walking Liberty Half Dollar collection to GreatCollections, which is selling a week later, on Sunday, July 12. Highlights from this collection include 1919-S, 1920-D and 1921-D, all graded PCGS MS-65.

For more information about the P. Hall Collection of Morgan Dollars and Walking Liberty Half Dollars, please visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone 1-800-442-6467.

GreatCollections offers complimentary appraisals for all U.S. and foreign coins. Contact Ian Russell or Andy Wedding at 1-800-442-6467.
 

