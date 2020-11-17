Incredible Semi-Dated Elizabethan Gold Pound at Stack's Bowers NYINC 2021 Auction

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



Few English monarchs have had such a storied and pivotal reign as Elizabeth I, ruling for nearly 45 years until her death in 1603.

The daughter of Henry VIII and his second wife, Anne Boleyn, she ascended to the throne in 1558 following the death of her sister, “Bloody” Mary I. During her reign, Elizabeth oversaw the growth of English preeminence in the seas and a burgeoning colonial empire abroad, while she similarly presided over a generally tranquil era at home. As she never married or produced an heir, she was succeeded by her first cousin twice removed, James VI of Scotland.

Numismatically, “Good Queen Bess” is encountered on numerous hammered (and a few machine struck) denominations, from the lowly penny up to large gold issues, such as the pound of 20 shillings. Our January 2021 auction (officially sanctioned by the NYINC, though without an accompanying bourse this year) will feature one of these impressive gold issues in a rather remarkable state of preservation—a PCGS AU-55. It displays a solid, well-centered strike along with golden-tangerine highlights, The design presents the famous queen quite late in her reign, dated to 1600, just a few years before her death. This appealing specimen, a link to the fabled days of yore, will undoubtedly attract a great deal of attention from those seeking an attractive representation from the closing period of the Elizabethan era.

