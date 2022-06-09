Incredible U.S. Coin Rarities Offered in Stack’s Bowers June 2022 Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to present their June 2022 Showcase Auction of United States Coins and Numismatic Americana, the official Auction for the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Summer 2022 Expo.

This sale marks the firm’s first return to the Summer Whitman Expo since 2019 and tremendous excitement is anticipated from both collectors and dealers. The Live Bidding sessions will be hosted at Griffin Studios in the firm’s Costa Mesa, California headquarters on June 14 and 15, with Internet Only sessions to be held on June 15, 16, and 17. Lot viewing will be held June 7-10 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The sale is highlighted by several impressive collections, as well as numerous individual rarities across a wide range of categories. The sale also features a notable concentration of Old Green PCGS holders (OGH) and no-line “fatty” NGC holders (OH), which are heavily prized by collectors in today’s market.

Stack’s Bowers Numismatic Americana

An exciting offering of Numismatic Americana is led by a selection from the legendary Cardinal Collection Educational Foundation.

Famous for its focus on top-quality Early American coins and medals, this offering is highlighted by an incredible pair of Libertas Americana medals including a silver specimen graded MS-63+ (PCGS) and a bronze example graded MS-65 BN (PCGS).

A historic offering of medals awarded to Apollo Astronaut Buzz Aldrin is presented from the Harris and Wendy Lefkon Collection, highlighted by a 1969 Apollo 11 Moon Landing gold medal from the Medallic Art Company and a 1969 Pontifical Academy of Sciences gold medal awarded to Aldrin by Pope Paul VI.

Also offered from the Lefkon Collection is a 1927 Charles Lindbergh Matchbook Cover, the holy grail of that series.

Colonial and US Coins

An impressive selection of Colonial and Early American copper coins is highlighted by a lovely EF-45 (PCGS) Maris 34-J 1787 New Jersey copper and a unique Proof-64 BN (NGC) 1819/8 Matron Head cent.

An MS-68 RD (PCGS) 1902 Indian cent headlines the small cents in the sale, while the silver denominations are highlighted by an extremely rare Proof-66 (PCGS) OGH CAC 1849 Liberty Seated dime, a visually spectacular Proof-67+ (PCGS) CAC 1907 Barber quarter, an AU-55 (NGC) 1795 Flowing Hair half dollar, a fresh and stunning MS-64 (PCGS) CAC 1892-S Morgan dollar, and a Proof 67+ (PCGS) CAC 1894 Morgan dollar.

A selection of Liberty Head gold coins is offered from the legendary Fairmont Collection, a cabinet known for specimens with superior eye appeal and quality. This group focuses on half eagles and includes an MS-62 (PCGS) CAC 1891-CC, an MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1892-CC, and an MS-62 (PCGS) CAC 1893-CC.

Additional gold coin rarities include a Proof-65+ Ultra Cameo (NGC) 1876 gold dollar, a Proof-63 (NGC) CAC 1909 Indian quarter eagle, a Proof-64 Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1897 Liberty Head eagle, an MS-67 (PCGS) 1904 Liberty Head double eagle, and a Choice MS-64 (NGC) 1907 High Relief Saint-Gaudens double eagle.

A major portion of the June 2022 Showcase Auction comes from a single anonymous consignor, who wishes to dedicate this offering to his fabulous pup, LucyFurr, who was his sidekick for over 15 years. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Queen of Hearts Rescue, to further the good work done on behalf of cats and dogs.

Dubbed the Lucy Collection and focused on key-date issues, these coins span virtually every category of the Red Book with diversity only surpassed by the quality and rarity.

Physcial Bitcoins

Concluding the Live Bidding portion of the sale is an exciting selection of Bitcoins and other physical cryptocurrency, which have been earning incredibly strong premiums among traditional coin collectors and crypto enthusiasts alike. This selection is highlighted by several MS-67 (PCGS) examples of the 2011 Casascius “CASACIUS ERROR” 1 Bitcoin as well as a Top Pop MS-68 (PCGS) 2013 Casascius 1 Bitcoin that was acquired directly from series creator Mike Caldwell. Fractional Satori 1K Bits and BTCC 5K Bits offer attractive entry points for collectors looking to dip a toe into this exciting new category.

* * *

The entire June 2022 Showcase Auction is now available for pre-bidding on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries website.

The firm, an ANA World’s Fair of Money auctioneer partner, is accepting consignments to their August 2022 Global Showcase Auction through July 1, 2022. For questions about the June sale or to consign your collection to the August event, contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries today at [email protected] or 800-566-2580.

