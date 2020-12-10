Join NGC at Heritage Auctions for Trade & Grade With FUN & NYINC 2021 Lot Viewing

Earlier this week, Florida United Numismatists (FUN) announced that the January 2021 FUN Show has been canceled.

Because of this, Heritage Auctions decided to move the FUN Auctions and lot viewing to Dallas on January 18 – 23, 2021. This will also coincide with our NYINC auction.

In addition, Heritage Auctions will also sponsor a Trade & Grade at our Dallas Headquarters with NGC performing onsite grading for both US and World coins. NGC will be accepting submissions from 9 am on the 18th until 12 pm on the 20th. Lot viewing will be held each day from 9 am to 5 pm.

Reservations are required, please use this link to RSVP or email Andrea Voss at AndreaV@HA.com.

Heritage Auctions’ various FUN and NYINC 2021 Auctions, with an estimated total value of $125 million, will all be available for viewing.

These include:

The FUN U.S. Coins Signature Auction, Sale 1326, features selections from the Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III, and the Donald Partrick Collection. The Bob R. Simpson Collection incorporates the most significant pattern collection offered in more than a generation. The Donald Partrick Collection is composed of pre-Federal coinage, many of which have been off the market for decades. Numerous other collections and consignments will also be available.

The FUN U.S. Currency Platinum Night & Signature Auction, Sale 3581, and World Paper Money Signature Auction, Sale 4028, are chock full of finest known and newly discovered US rarities and features a once-in-a-generation offering of Spanish banknotes form the Cid-Pulido Collection. A robust market has brought incredible rarities out of hiding, with a phenomenal offering of Type Note and National Bank Note rarities leading our impressive January FUN Paper Money Auctions.

The NYINC World & Ancient Coin Platinum Night and Signature Auction, Sale 3089, features a wide range of material and is sure to be one of our most impressive ever, highlighted by the Penn Collection of ancient and British coins, and the Cape Coral Collection of European Crowns.

In addition to these auctions, Heritage Auctions will be showcasing upcoming highlights including:

Selections from The February LONG BEACH EXPO US Coin Signature Auction, Sale 1327, which includes more of the Bob R. Simpson Collection and the Paramount collection.

Selections from The Paramount Collection which represents the single most important collection of world and ancient coins that Heritage has ever had the honor of handling, and will be the most significant collection to come onto the market in at least a generation. Including countries from around the world and spanning from ancient to modern times, nearly every piece is a highlight in its own right and is the culmination of the collector’s life work to acquire as many rare, interesting, and high-grade pieces as possible.

If you can’t make this event, we will also be showing FUN lots at our Headquarters Monday – Friday, December 14 – 18, and Monday – Wednesday, December 21-23. Please use this link to reserve your viewing time or email Andrea Voss at AndreaV@HA.com.

Hotel Reservations

Heritage will be following CDC Guidelines in order to protect the health of our lot viewers and employees.

