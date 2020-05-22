Just One Week Left Before Daniel Frank Sedwick Treasure Auction 27 Goes Live

By Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC ……

We are a week away from the start of our Treasure, World, U.S. Coin & Paper Money Auction 27! Now is your LAST CHANCE to schedule to bid by phone or mail your bids.

Here’s what you need to know to be ready to bid in the sale:

Registration – Visit auction.sedwickcoins.com to log in / create account, then be sure to click on “Get Approved to Bid” to finalize your registration.

New Bidders – New to bidding with us? Please register at least 72 hours prior to the auction so we can confirm your references and answer any questions you may have. New registrations after that deadline may not be approved in time to participate in the sale.

Absentee Bidding – Once you’re signed in and registered, you can place absentee bids at any point prior to the live auction. Your maximum bid is not visible to anyone but yourself as the site only displays the current bid. The system will automatically bid on your behalf up to your max bid. In the event of a tie, the prior bid takes precedence.

Live Auction Bidding – Each session will go from absentee bidding to live bidding (one by one) approximately 30-40 minutes before the scheduled start time; that’s your cue to sign in and be ready. We do not rush the bidding; 100 lots per hour is typical, but phone bidders and heavily contested lots often cause slowdowns, whereas some lots go very quickly. Please be prepared to bid well ahead of the lots you want. Sniping is not allowed, but once a lot is sold, there is no going back.

Phone Bidding – Live phone bidding is available for lots with at least a $300 starting price; please contact us by May 25 at (407) 975-3325 or office@sedwickcoins.com in order to provide the lots and contact numbers where we can reach you (phone bids will only be accepted if they receive confirmation by us prior to the sale).

PDF Catalog – Click here for a PDF version of the catalog.

Exclusive Mobile Auction App – You can follow the bidding from your mobile phone and tablet using our exclusive auction application for iPhone and Android.

Technical Support – For any technical questions, even during the auction, please call iCollector’s support line at 1.866.313.0123 (weekdays 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM Pacific time and during the auction). If you’ve forgotten your password, click Forgot Password? on the log in page and enter your account’s email address. Once logged in, you can also check and update your account information by going to Your Account.

Bookmarks / Notifications – Sign in to place bookmarks or subscribe to text and/or email notifications for any lots.

We wish all of our bidders good luck and good health, and we appreciate your constant support and passion for collecting. Enjoy!

* * *

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC

P.O. Box 1964

Winter Park, Florida 32790, USA

Phone: (407) 975.3325

Fax: 407.975.3327

Whatsapp: 14079753325

www.SedwickCoins.com

Office@SedwickCoins.com

Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC / Licensed Florida Auctioneer #AU3635, AB2592 (since 2007)

Se habla Español