This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a premium-quality 1935-S $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+, a flashy and boldly struck 1889 $3 PCGS Proof 63, and a choice original 1849-D $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC AU58.

First up is an 1834 25c PCGS Proof 64+. One of less than a dozen known examples, this fully struck near gem proof has stunning eye appeal. Beautiful reflective surfaces, especially on the reverse, and amazing rainbow toning on both sides make this coin a rare and exciting opportunity for the specialist. It has been given the PCGS+ designation for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

Our second highlight coin is an 1815/2 50c NGC/CAC XF45 (OH). This lustrous, well-struck XF is the rarest regular issue coin in the Bust half dollar set, as the 1815/2 is the only collectible variety of the 1815 year. Only 47,150 coins were struck of this year, which is a fraction of the next lowest mintage issue in the series. This coin has earned CAC approval for quality at the grade.

The third highlight coin is an 1893-S $1 PCGS XF40. The key to the Morgan dollar date set in grades Good-MS65 with the exception of perhaps the Proof-only 1895. A nice and original example with light, even wear, this is a popular issue missing from many collections.

