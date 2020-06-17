Key Date Coins by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……

In this week’s Sunday Internet Auction #1123 we are pleased to present an elite assembly of coins we’ve named The Tri-Century Collection. This is a unique lineup of key and semi-key dates that are highlighted by an 1895 PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ DCAM Morgan Dollar, a 1797 Small Eagle $10 eagle gold coin, and a pair of Pan-Pac Gold $50 Commemoratives. A scarce offering of high-end selections that are perfect for advanced collectors.

In addition to the Tri-Century collection, this auction consists of 200 brand NEW coins plus 30 Vault Values and 35 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a high-grade 1916 Standing Liberty 25c NGC MS64 FH, a flashy 1893-CC $1 PCGS MS63, an attractive Civil War date 1862 $3 PCGS AU58, and an almond-gold 1852-O $20 PCGS/CAC XF45 (OGH).

Be sure to view these exquisite coins before the auction closes Sunday, June 28.

First up is a 1916-D 10c PCGS/CAC MS67 FB. This issue is the key to the Mercury dime business strike set and one of the most popular of all U.S. 20th-century coins. Tied for finest known with just nine examples at PCGS, this piece’s spectacular quality is evidenced by its status as one of only four to have gained CAC approval in 67FB. While the other three pieces that have gained the coveted seal of approval are toned to varying degrees, this is essentially the only tone-free example with a light golden sheen. Razor sharp striking detail can be seen throughout with Full Bands definition on the faces. Satiny mint luster radiates from impeccably preserved surfaces uninterrupted by abrasion. A light golden iridescence over both the obverse and reverse lends to the extraordinary eye appeal. This coin is truly a high-end example and the finest that we have had the pleasure of offering.

Here we have an 1872 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 65. Vivid tints of violet, electric blue, lime and rose gold pop when light hits the mirrors of this high-end gem! Boldly struck throughout with excellent eye appeal. Low mintage issue of just 950 coins struck in proof format. CAC-approved for quality.

Some of the other highlights from this week’s auction include:

There are many other key date David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, June 28.

If you have any questions about the key date specimens or any coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

