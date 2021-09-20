Key Date, Finest Known US Gold in Special Offering From David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1188 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 320 total lots including 20 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a finest known 1871 2c PCGS Proof 67 RD; a boldly contrasted 1867 3cN NGC/CAC Proof 67+ UCAM; a scarce date 1925-S 5c PCGS/CAC MS65+; a beautifully toned 1927-S 5c PCGS MS65+; a registry-quality 1855 H10c PCGS MS67+ (Arrows); a low-mintage Proof 1885 10c NGC Proof 68 UCAM; and a pristine 1888 25c PCGS MS68.

This week we are excited to offer the Underrated Gold Array. This unique group of gold coins boasts many underrated issues including a key date 1855-D G$1 PCGS AU53 (Type 2, OGH); a low-mintage 1869 $10 PCGS AU58; a stunning 1907 Wire Edge $10 PCGS MS65; a finest known 1867 $20 PCGS MS63; an under-appreciated 1868 $20 PCGS MS62; and a lustrous key 1891 $20 PCGS AU53.

Be sure to browse and bid on these finest known and key date gold coins before the auction closes Sunday, September 26.

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: