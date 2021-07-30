Key Date Mercury Dime, Scarce Morgan Dollar Highlight David Lawrence Rare Coin Auction

Sunday Auction #1181 from David Lawrence Rare Coins is now LIVE and features 405 total lots including 30 Vault Values and 140 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a desirable 1916-D 10c PCGS/CAC AU58, a tough S-mint 1856-S 50c PCGS MS63, a scarce 1886-O $1 PCGS MS64, a low-mintage 1857-C G$1 NGC MS61, a Civil War date 1862 $3 PCGS MS62, and an underrated 1858-S $10 NGC AU55.

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence Rare Coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, August 8.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: