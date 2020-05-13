Key Peace Dollar, High Relief Saint at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



Our Sunday Internet Auction #1118 consists of over 250 brand NEW coins plus over 50 Vault Values and over 70 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a sharply struck and beautifully toned 1876 Trade$ PCGS MS66 (OGH) and a stunning gem 1892 $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM.

the auction closes on Sunday, May 24.

Our first highlight coin is an 1874-CC 50c PCGS XF40 (Arrows). This rare and desirable key date Carson City half dollar offers solid details for the grade, nice underlying luster and no individually significant abrasions. Only 59,000 coins of this date were struck and very few survive in any grade.

The second highlight is a 1934-S $1 NGC MS64. Beautiful rainbow rim toning lends additional eye-appeal to this extremely lustrous example. This coin is sharply struck with very few contract marks and as the key to the Peace dollar set, it will no doubt draw a lot of attention from collectors.

The sixth highlight coin is a 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS MS63 (Wire Edge). The High Relief Saint Gaudens is one of the most popular of all U.S. numismatic items. With frosty, lustrous surfaces, this coin is particularly nice for the grade.

Some of the other highlights include:

