Künker Auction Sales 342-344 and eLive Auction 62 Online

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Künker is pleased to present to you four different auction sales today. Let us start with the chronological order of the auctions:

On October 20-22, 2020, our eLive Auction 62 will take place with more than 1,600 lots from the ancient world to modern times.

The viewing will take place by prior appointment only in our own premises. We kindly ask you to register early for a viewing appointment.

We are pleased to announce that on November 2 and 3, 2020 we will be able to dissolve the first part of Alain Poinsignon’s working library in Auction 342.

In the first part, various reference works on numismatics from the 19th to the 21st century will be auctioned, covering a wide range of topics from ancient to modern times.

The viewing takes place only by prior appointment during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm and solely in our storage facility in Dissen a. TW. We ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

In the afternoon of November 3, 2020, we will hold with Auction 343 our first auction of wristwatches and pocket watches from around the world in cooperation with Künker Watches.

Auction 343 offers a small collection of wristwatches and pocket watches from all over the world.

The focus is mainly on vintage watches and pocket watches. The catalog was created in close cooperation with our sister company, Künker Watches GmbH.

The viewing takes place only by prior appointment and only during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm on our own premises. We ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Also, you may take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

We would like to conclude the auction series with the auction of the second part of Alain Poinsignon’s working library as eLive Premium Auction 344.

In this second part of the numismatic library of Alain Poinsignon (Strasbourg) there are another 1,957 lots, which also represent a cross-section of the library’s holdings.

The viewing takes place only by appointment during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm and exclusively in our storage facility in Dissen a. TW. We ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

* * *

Take a look! As of now, the whole material is available online.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

