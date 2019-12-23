Kunker Berlin Auction by Künker GmbH ……

Künker is pleased to invite you to our upcoming Berlin Auction Auction Sale 331, which will be held on January 30, 2020, before the start of the World Money Fair.

The auction contains 1,077 lots of coins and medals. The day starts with the Prof. Dr. Rudolf Wiechert Collection o. a. featuring rarities from Brandenburg-Prussia. Coins and medals of the German States comprising a wealth of rarities of outstanding quality come next. There are also numerous interesting pieces from the Holy Roman Empire on offer, many of them struck at the mints of Prague and Graz.

The next section is comprised of world coins. Connoisseurs can look forward to some special surprises in this category, for example, a series of the popular 5 guineas from Great Britain. A selection of orders and decorations rounds off the offer.

We would be delighted to welcome you in person at our Berlin Auction Auction 331 in Berlin.

Moreover, our eLive Premium Auction 332 will take place on February 5-6, 2020 on www.elive-auction.de. You can view the offered pieces also in Berlin. This auction comprises several special collections: It starts with almost 700 lots from the Friedrich Popken Collection of coins and medals from the area of Lower Saxony. A taler find from the Franconian city of Betzenstein comes next. Obviously, the find was officially reported to the relevant authorities, which approved the sale. Then, about 50 Habsburg coins and medals will be auctioned off.

This Kunker Berlin Auction is rounded off by medals, a major part of this section consists of a comprehensive collection of Goetz medals.

What a start for the numismatic year of 2020!

Many Greetings from Osnabrück,

Your Kunker Berlin Auction team

Auction 331

Kunker Berlin Auction – Thursday, January 30, 2020

10 am – 1 pm

Lot 1 – 139: Gold coins from Brandenburg-Prussia; The Prof. Dr. Rudolf Wiechert Collection and others

Lot 140 – 403: Numismatic rarities from all over the world

2 pm – 8 pm

Lot 404 – 614: Germany: Öttingen – Wuppertal

Lot 615 – 758: Habsburg

Lot 759 – 1017: European Coins and Medals

Lot 1018 – 1049: Coins and Medals from Overseas

Lot 1050 – 1052: Numismatic Literature

Lot 1053 – 1077: Selected Orders and Medals

eLive Premium Auction 332

Kunker Berlin Auction – Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Start at 6 pm on www.elive-auction.de

Lot 2001 – 2476: Strucks from Lower Saxony from the Friedrich Popken Collection

Kunker Berlin Auction – Thursday, February 6, 2020

Start at 6 pm on www.elive-auction.de

Lot 2477 – 2697: Strucks from Lower Saxony from the Friedrich Popken Collection

Lot 2698 – 2820: The taler find of Betzenstein

Lot 2821 – 2876: Special collection from the House of Habsburg

Lot 2877 – 2977: Medal Art

All catalogues can be ordered at Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 / 96 202 0; fax: +49 541 / 96 202 22; or via email: service@kuenker.de. You can also access the auction catalogue online at www.kuenker.de.

The Kunker Berlin Auction viewing will take place January 2-25, 2020 – only by prior appointment – in Osnabrück.

On the following days, the coins can be viewed at the Estrel Hotel, Berlin:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020: 3 pm to 6 pm,

Wednesday, January 29, 2020: 10 am to 6 pm,

Thursday, January 30, 2020: 10 am to 6 pm.

On February 5-6, 2020, an eLive Premium Auction will be held. It covers the following areas:

Rarities from the Friedrich Popken Collection

The Taler treasure of Betzenstein

Special collection from the House of Habsburg

Medals from all over the world

A separate preview will be published for this eLive Premium Auction. The lots of this auction sale can be viewed at the Estrel Hotel, Berlin on the above days, as well.

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.