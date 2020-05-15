Auction Sessions May 26-28

Please find our next eLive Auction 60 with numismatic and phaleristic rarities ready to be viewed online. This time you will find over 2,600 lots, featuring pieces ranging from the ancient world to modern times as well as orders and decorations.

To kick off our eLive Auction 60, we present you nearly 400 lot numbers from the ancient world. Particularly noteworthy are Roman coins in excellent qualities from the collection of a Hanseatic Roman connoisseur and an interesting series of Byzantine gold coins. From the field of modern coins and medals, we recommend a collection of coins from the house of Habsburg as well as an interesting series of known forgeries by the famous Karl Wihlem Becker.

The eLive Auction 60 closes on Thursday with over 600 lot numbers of orders and decorations, o. a. the fourth part of the Peter Groch Collection.

Timeline

Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lot 6001–6032: Celtic Coins

Lot 6033–6106: Greek Coins

Lot 6107–6362: Roman Coins

Lot 6363: Migration Period

Lot 6364–6396: Byzantine Coins

Lot 6397–6399: Oriental Coins

Lot 6400–6606: European Coins and Medals

Lot 6607–6636: Coins and Medals from Overseas

Lot 6637–6847: Holy Roman Empire

Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lot 6848–7219: German Coins and Medals

Lot 7220–7391: Medals

Lot 7392–7395: Minting tools

Lot 7396–7540: German Coins after 1871

Lot 7541–7566

Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lot 8001–8359: The Peter Groch Collection, part 4

Lot 8360–8521: German Orders and Decorations

Lot 8522–8523: Orders and Decorations from all over the World

Lot 8524–8616: European Orders and Decorations

Lot 8617–8665: Orders and Decorations from Overseas

Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

All lots can be viewed at our offices by prior appointment until May 28, 2020, from 9 am to 5 pm. Our customer service will happily register your appointment by phone at +49 541 96202 0.

