Künker eLive Auction 61 of Ancient and World Coins and Medals Now Online

Please find our next eLive Auction 61 ready to be viewed online.

This time you will find a wide-ranging offer from ancient coins to modern times – as well as medals and military orders and decorations. The online auction takes place from August 11-13, 2020 on www.elive-auction.de.

To kick off our eLive Auction 61, we present to you rarities from the ancient world.

Particularly noteworthy is an interesting series of tetradrachms of the Thasian type and a nice series of Messinian coins. Furthermore, we present Roman coins from the Collection of a Hanseatic Coin Connoisseur as well as from another private German Collection from the Rhein region. We also recommend attractive gold coins from the Phoibos Collection.

From the area of coins and medals from modern times, we would like to draw your attention to a nice series of smaller denominations from Saxony from the Horn Collection as well as a small collection of German Imperial coins after 1871 in finest conditions.

The eLive Auction 61 closes on Thursday with over 860 lot numbers of medals, orders, and decorations. The auction consists solely of the fifth part of the Peter Groch Collection with decorations from the so-called German “Weimar Republic” – Germany’s first republic from 1919 to 1933.

Timeline

Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lots 1-538: Coins from the Ancient World; European Coins and Medals; Coins and Medals from Overseas; Holy Roman Empire

Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lots 539-1134: German Coins and Medals; German Coins after 1871; Other

Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2 pm CET

Lots 8001–8665: The Peter Groch Collection, part 5; Awards of the German Reich from 1919 to 1933, i.e. the so-called “Weimar Republic” and its countries.

Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

All lots can be viewed at our offices only by prior appointment until August 13, 2020 from 9 am to 5 pm. Our customer service will happily register your appointment by phone at +49 541 96202 0.

Participating Live on the Internet

If you’d like to participate in the eLive Auction over the internet, your personal myKünker login data is required. Registration takes place exclusively at www.kuenker.de.

