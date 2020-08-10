Künker Auctions by Künker GmbH ……

Next Tuesday starts our three-day eLive Auction 61 featuring numismatic and phaleristic rarities.

We would like to present to you some of the attractive numismatic pieces we will auction off Tuesday and Wednesday, both starting at 6 pm. From the ancient world, we offer an interesting selection of tetradrachms of the Thasian type as well as of Messinian coins. Furthermore, our auction will include Roman coins from the collection of a Hanseatic Roman friend and from a private collection of the Lower Rhine region. Moreover, attractive gold coins from the Phoibos collection will also be auctioned off.

For all collectors of medieval and modern coins, you can look forward to a number of Saxon small denominations from the Horn Collection as well as a small collection of German coins after 1871 in fine conditions.

On Wednesday starting at 2 pm the fifth part of the Peter Groch Collection, Berlin will be dissolved. A total of 869 lots with civil awards, honorary, insignia, and small badges, wearable and unwearable medals, as well as order buckles of the German Reich 1919-1933 – the so-called Weimar Republic – will be offered for auction.

Timeline

Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lots 1-538: Coins from the Ancient World; European Coins and Medals; Coins and Medals from Overseas; Holy Roman Empire

Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 6 pm CET

Lots 539-1134: German Coins and Medals; German Coins after 1871; Other

Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 2 pm CET

Lots 8001–8665: The Peter Groch Collection, part 5; Awards of the German Reich from 1919 to 1933, i.e. the so-called “Weimar Republic” and its countries.

Highlights of eLive Auction 61

Lot number 29

Sicily. Syracause.

Tetradrachm, after 480 BCE

Very fine.

Estimate: 250 euros

Lot number 89

C. Julius Caesar, † 44 BCE

Denar, 44 BCE, Rome.

Rare. Slightly corroded, weak strike at the edge, very fine.

Estimate: 300 euros

Lot number 230

Carausius, 287-291.

Antoninian, Londinium.

Rare. Slightly corroded, slightly weak strike, very fine.

Estimate: 400 euros

Lot number 354

Byzantium. Tiberius III, 698-705.

Solidus, Constantinopolis, 9. Offizin.

Weak strike at the edge, uncirculated.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 386

Italy. Piacenza.

Ranuccio Farnese I, 1592-1622.

2 Doppie 1610.

Rare year. Small flan defect, almost very fine.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 443

Switzerland. City of Bern

1/4 Taler (10 Batzen) 1797.

Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 200 euros

Lot number 480

China

Round silver bar in the weight of 9,5 Tael 1908.

Very rare. Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 800 euros

Lot number 554

Bavaria

Maximilian III Joseph, 1745-1777.

Ducat 1760, Munich.

Very rare. Slightly tooled, very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,500 euros

Lot number 741

Bishoric of Paderborn

Wilhelm Anton von der Asseburg, 1763-1782.

Taler 1767, Neuhaus.

Fine patina, small flan defect at the edge, extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 1078

Thrid Reich

5 Reichsmarks 1933 F.

Small scatches, Proof.

Estimate: 200 euros

Lot number 2050

Weimar Republic 1919-1933

Neck Decoration for Senators (1927) of the Kaiser Wilhelm-Gesellschaft zur Förderung der Wissenschaften. Manufacturing of Gebr. Hemmerle in Munich, silver, partly gilt, with original neck ribbon, in its original golden imprinted case.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 2469

Free State and Republic of Prussia (1918-1947)

Honor Cross of the Landesfeuerwehrverband Pommern. Bronze silvered (!), ptly. gilt and enamelled, with probably replaced ribbon.

Estimate: 300 euros

