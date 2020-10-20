Künker Internet Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Start at 6 pm (CET) on October 20-22, 2020, our eLive Auction 62 will take place with more than 1,600 lots from the ancient world to modern times.

To kick off our eLive Auction 62, we present rarities from the world of ancient times. Particularly noteworthy among the Celtic coins is an interesting series of East Celtic tetradrachms, especially Noricum.

For the Greek coins, we recommend a collection of coins of the Peloponnese.

For the Roman coins, we can present pieces from the collections of a private collector from the Lower Rhine area and a Hanseatic Roman friend.

From the area of modern times, we would like to draw your interest to a small collection of coins from Augsburg as well as rarities from Münster and Rietberg from the Günther Jansen Collection, part 2.

We hope you enjoy studying the eLive Auction 62.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

A Few Highlights from Künker eLive Auction 62

Lot number 4249

Roman Empire

Septimius Severus, 193-211 for Julia Domna.

Aureus, 196/211, Rome.

Trace of mount marking, good very fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 4894

Anhalt-Bernburg

Victor Friedrich, 1721-1765.

Ducat 1746, Harzgerode.

Very rare. Scratch, very fine.

Estimate: 1,250 euros

Lot number 5280

Saxony

Friedrich August I, 1694-1733 (August the Strong).

Silver medal 1700.

Rare. Small mistake in the die, very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 400 euros

Lot number 5315

Württemberg

Karl Alexander, 1733-1737.

Karolin 1735, Stuttgart.

Small scratches, very fine.

Estimate: 700 euros

Lot number 5546

Weimar Republic

5 Reichsmark 1930 A.

Rare in this condition. Proof.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 5604

National Emergency Coins

Westphalia

1 Billion Mark 1923.

Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 300 euros

Viewing

The viewing takes place only by appointment during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm and solely in our storage facility in Dissen a. TW. We ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

