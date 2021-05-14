Künker eLive Auction 66, Part 2: Orders and Decorations Now Online

Part 2 of Künker’s eLive Auction 66, featuring military orders and decorations, is online. From now on you can study all pieces of the upcoming auction at your leisure.

The first part of our online auction contains the collection “International Red Cross” from Heinrich Baumann (1930-2011), a passionate Red Cross member from Donaueschingen. Over many decades he gathered an extensive collection of numerous German and foreign orders and decorations, badges and small insignia, certificates, and documents. It is probably one of the most extensive European private collections on this subject.

In this second part, you will find orders and decorations from various possessions. Among them are pieces from the time of the German Empire, among others from Baden, Bavaria, Brunswick, Lippe (-Detmold), Schaumburg-Lippe, Oldenburg, Prussia (especially a collection of the Iron Cross), Saxony, and from Wuerttemberg. Followed by awards of the Weimar Republic, the soldiers’ and veterans’ associations and societies, the German Reich from 1933 to 1945, the German Democratic Republic, as well as the Federal Republic of Germany and its federal states. Among the European countries, the Balkan states, France, Great Britain, Austria and the Ottoman Empire stand out, as well as Japan and Vietnam for the overseas countries.

We hope you enjoy studying eLive Auction 66, part 2 with Orders and Decorations.

Schedule

Tuesday, May 25 – 5 pm (CET)

The collection “International Red Cross” from Heinrich Baumann

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – 5 pm (CET)

Orders and Decorations from Germany and from all over the world

Selected Highlights of eLive Auction 66

Lot number 3354

Bulgaria

Ehrenzeichen “Für den Ansporn zur Menschlichkeit”

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 3459

Austria

Ehrenzeichen für Verdienste um das Rote Kreuz (1914).

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 3646

Baden

Großherzoglicher Hausorden der Treue (seit 1806).

Estimate: 2,500 euros

Lot number 3701

Prussia

Roter Adler-Orden.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 3801

Saxony

Verdienstmedaille.

Estimate: 4,000 euros

