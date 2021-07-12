Künker eLive Auction 67: Ancient, World Coins and Military Orders and Decorations

Künker eLive Auction 67 is online. From now on you can study all pieces of the upcoming auction at your leisure.

You can expect more than 1,500 lots, from the ancient world to modern times – as well as more than 900 lots of orders and decorations.

The auction begins on Monday evening with rarities from the ancient world, among others with nice pieces from the Roman Empire as well as from the area of the Greeks. Following this, European coins and medals will go under the virtual hammer. On Tuesday and Wednesday will follow numismatic objects from overseas and Habsburg. However, we would like to draw your attention to Germany. There we recommend a small collection Rostock as well as a series of bracteates from southern german regions. We have also gathered for you an interesting selection of gold coins from the German Empire with some rarities.

On Thursday and Friday, the phaleristic part follows with the Horst Lefèvre collection of fire brigade decorations and insignia of the Empire. He has built up an extensive collection of German and foreign orders and decorations over the decades. His collection of Japanese fire department decorations is probably one of the largest in the world. Furthermore, we offer a large collection of orders and decorations of the German states, followed by awards of the German Empire and the Weimar Republic. Among European countries, the main focus is on Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, and the Russian Empire.

We now hope you enjoy studying our eLive Auction 67.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Schedule

Monday, July 19 – 6 pm (CET)

Coins from the Ancient World

European Coins and Medals

Tuesday, July 20 – 6 pm (CET)

Coins and Medals from Overseas

Holy Roman Empire

German Coins and Medals: Andernach-Remagen

Wednesday, July 21 – 6 pm (CET)

Medals

German Coins after 1871

Collections and great Lots

Thursday, July 22 – 3 pm (CET)

Orders and Decorations: The Horst Lefèvre Collection – Fire Brigade Honors and Badges of the Empire of Japan

Friday, July 23 – 3 pm (CET)

Orders and Decorations: The German States, Germany and foreign countries

Sending bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

