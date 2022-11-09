Künker eLive Online Auction 74

By Künker GmbH ……
Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,
Künker’s eLive Auction 74 is online. We are offering a total of 3,074 lot numbers with coins from the Ancient World to Modern Times on five evenings. It is the most extensive eLive Auction with a solely numismatic offering that we have been able to present to you so far.
Monday, November 14, 2022 – Friday, November 18, 2022, each day from 5.00 p.m. (CET)
We begin the online auction, as always, with coins from the Ancient World, from Celtic regions to coins from the Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, and Asia. You can look forward to a various selection, from the most diverse areas, regents or cities, there is something for almost every collector.
From the large section of ancient times with almost 800 lots, we would like to draw your attention to a small series of bronzes of Judaea, including the First and Second Revolts.
A closer look is also worthwhile at small lots of silver coins from Larissa (Thessaly) with the popular images of taurokathapsia (bull-leaping), nymphs, and horses (some with foals), from Corinth with Pegasos and Athena’s head and various variants of the obverse, and from Parthia, Bactria and the Sasanids, represented by numerous regents with partly rare coinage. The ancient part is completed by pieces of the Ayyubids, the (Great) Seljuks and Artuquids in Mardin.
We would also like to recommend you some series from the offer of the Medieval and Modern Times. Let’s start with a larger portion of medieval coins, including many nice bracteates. Furthermore, we present you an interesting collection of rare so-called Düttchen (1/16 Taler) from different areas as well as a small selection of coins from Löwenstein in great conditions and rarities. We would like to mention a number of nice pieces of the city of Augsburg, as well as a nice series of Prussian medals.
We hope you now enjoy studying our offer of the eLive Auction 74.
Best regards,
Your Künker Team
* * *
Künker eLive Auction 74 Schedule
Monday, November 14
- Lot number 1-623: Celtic, Greek, and Roman coins
Tuesday, November 15
- Lot number 624-1233: Migration period, Byzantine coins, Crusaders, Coins from the Middle East; European coins and medals: Belgium to Russia
Wednesday, November 16
- Lot number 1234-1878: European coins and medals: Sweden to Hungary; Coins and Medals from Overseas; Habsburg Hereditary Lands – Austria; German coins and medals: Aachen to Brandenburg-Prussia
Thursday, November 17
- Lot number 1879-2485: German coins and medals: Brunswick to Saxony, Electorate
Friday, November 18
- Lot number 2486-3074: German coins and medals: Saxony, Kingdom to Würzburg; Medals; German coins after 1871; Coin scales
* * *
Select Highlights of eLive Auction 74
Lot number 89
Kingdom of Macedonia
Demetrios Poliorketes, 306-283 B.C.
Tetradrachm, 292/291 B.C., Amphipolis.
Fine toning, very fine.
Estimate: 750 euros
Lot number 518
Roman Empire
Clodius Albinus, 193-197.
Sestertius, 193/195, Rome.
Rare. Very fine-extremely fine.
Estimate: 1,250 euros
Lot number 683
Byzantine
Constantinus IX, 1042-1055.
Histamenon (Scyphat), 1054/1055, Constantinopolis.
Very fine-extremely fine.
Estimate: 2,000 euros
Lot number 1098
Italy. Sicily
Federico II, 1197-1250.
Augustalis after 1231, Messina.
Very rare. Very fine.
Estimate: 5,000 euros
Lot number 1285
Republic of Czechoslovakia
5 Ducats 1929, Kremnica. 1,000th anniversary of the Christianization of Bohemia.
Only 787 pieces struck. Extremely fine-uncirculated.
Estimate: 1,500 euros
Lot number 1545
City of Augsburg
Reichstaler 1740, with the title of Karl VI.
Very rare. Small flan defect, tiny scratches, almost uncirculated.
Estimate: 2,000 euros
Lot number 1805
Kingdom of Prussia
Friedrich Wilhelm III, 1797-1840.
Gold medal in the weight of 30 Ducats n. d. (1821), struck in 1822, by H. F. Brandt.
Extremely rare. Attractive, perfect piece. Extremely fine-uncirculated.
Estimate: 4,000 euros
Lot number 2182
Löwenstein-Wertheim-Virneburg
Johann Ludwig Volrad, 1730-1790.
Ducat 1768, Wertheim.
Extremely rare. Extremely fine-uncirculated.
Estimate: 5,000 euros
Lot number 2871
German-East Africa
15 Rupien 1916 T, Tabora. Struck with gold from the Sekenke gold mine in East Africa.
Extremely fine.
Estimate: 3,000 euros
* * *
Viewing Possibilities
Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück
The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.
We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.
Video-Viewing
Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.
Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email
While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:
Fax: +49 541 96202 22
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +49 541 96202 0
Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.