Künker eLive Online Auction 74

Künker’s eLive Auction 74 is online. We are offering a total of 3,074 lot numbers with coins from the Ancient World to Modern Times on five evenings. It is the most extensive eLive Auction with a solely numismatic offering that we have been able to present to you so far.

Monday, November 14, 2022 – Friday, November 18, 2022, each day from 5.00 p.m. (CET)

We begin the online auction, as always, with coins from the Ancient World, from Celtic regions to coins from the Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, and Asia. You can look forward to a various selection, from the most diverse areas, regents or cities, there is something for almost every collector.

From the large section of ancient times with almost 800 lots, we would like to draw your attention to a small series of bronzes of Judaea, including the First and Second Revolts.

A closer look is also worthwhile at small lots of silver coins from Larissa (Thessaly) with the popular images of taurokathapsia (bull-leaping), nymphs, and horses (some with foals), from Corinth with Pegasos and Athena’s head and various variants of the obverse, and from Parthia, Bactria and the Sasanids, represented by numerous regents with partly rare coinage. The ancient part is completed by pieces of the Ayyubids, the (Great) Seljuks and Artuquids in Mardin.

We would also like to recommend you some series from the offer of the Medieval and Modern Times. Let’s start with a larger portion of medieval coins, including many nice bracteates. Furthermore, we present you an interesting collection of rare so-called Düttchen (1/16 Taler) from different areas as well as a small selection of coins from Löwenstein in great conditions and rarities. We would like to mention a number of nice pieces of the city of Augsburg, as well as a nice series of Prussian medals.

We hope you now enjoy studying our offer of the eLive Auction 74.

Künker eLive Auction 74 Schedule

Monday, November 14

Lot number 1-623: Celtic, Greek, and Roman coins

Tuesday, November 15

Lot number 624-1233: Migration period, Byzantine coins, Crusaders, Coins from the Middle East; European coins and medals: Belgium to Russia

Wednesday, November 16

Lot number 1234-1878: European coins and medals: Sweden to Hungary; Coins and Medals from Overseas; Habsburg Hereditary Lands – Austria; German coins and medals: Aachen to Brandenburg-Prussia

Thursday, November 17

Lot number 1879-2485: German coins and medals: Brunswick to Saxony, Electorate

Friday, November 18

Lot number 2486-3074: German coins and medals: Saxony, Kingdom to Würzburg; Medals; German coins after 1871; Coin scales

* * *

Select Highlights of eLive Auction 74

Lot number 89

Kingdom of Macedonia

Demetrios Poliorketes, 306-283 B.C.

Tetradrachm, 292/291 B.C., Amphipolis.

Fine toning, very fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 518

Roman Empire

Clodius Albinus, 193-197.

Sestertius, 193/195, Rome.

Rare. Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,250 euros

Lot number 683

Byzantine

Constantinus IX, 1042-1055.

Histamenon (Scyphat), 1054/1055, Constantinopolis.

Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 1098

Italy. Sicily

Federico II, 1197-1250.

Augustalis after 1231, Messina.

Very rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 5,000 euros

Lot number 1285

Republic of Czechoslovakia

5 Ducats 1929, Kremnica. 1,000th anniversary of the Christianization of Bohemia.

Only 787 pieces struck. Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 1545

City of Augsburg

Reichstaler 1740, with the title of Karl VI.

Very rare. Small flan defect, tiny scratches, almost uncirculated.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 1805

Kingdom of Prussia

Friedrich Wilhelm III, 1797-1840.

Gold medal in the weight of 30 Ducats n. d. (1821), struck in 1822, by H. F. Brandt.

Extremely rare. Attractive, perfect piece. Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 4,000 euros

Lot number 2182

Löwenstein-Wertheim-Virneburg

Johann Ludwig Volrad, 1730-1790.

Ducat 1768, Wertheim.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 5,000 euros

Lot number 2871

German-East Africa

15 Rupien 1916 T, Tabora. Struck with gold from the Sekenke gold mine in East Africa.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 3,000 euros

* * *

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the online auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

