Künker eLive Premium Auction 381

Dr. Eberhard Werther (1913-1985) might be familiar to only a few collectors and coin dealers. Fritz Rudolf Künker describes him in his preface to the catalog of the eLive Premium Auction 381 as a rather strong-minded and introverted coin dealer who ran his coin shop in Brünninghausen near Dortmund. Almost 40 years after his death, his sons have now decided to reintegrate their father’s collection into the numismatic circuit.

It is a typical collection assembled in the 1960s and ’70s: Rarity and historical significance counted more than condition in the eyes of the collector. Although there are some pieces in attractive condition, most of the pieces are in “very fine” and “good very fine” condition, offering the dedicated collector the opportunity to buy rare pieces for manageable sums. The content ranges from a small section with world coins to some coins of the Habsburgs to coins and medals from Germany.

The time frame spans from the High Middle Ages to the beginning of the 20th century. The focus of the offer is on Brunswick, which represents about half of the auction with almost 140 pieces. Two very special lots are highlighted at this point: The auction opens with an almost complete copy of the original prints of E. Fiala’s work on the coins and medals of the Welfish lands, which the author wrote on behalf of the then-head of the House of Hanover, Ernst August, Duke of Cumberland, Duke of Brunswick and Lüneburg. Only the extremely rare 12th volume is missing, which was printed in 1919 in only a few copies (Lot number 1001). Some volumes bear an author’s dedication.

Mention should also be made of two extremely rare bracteates from the island of Rügen, the highest and most populous island in Germany, opposite Stralsund. In 1168, the Danish King Waldemar I conquered the island and forced the Slavic Rans to be baptized. The Ranen prince Jaromar I became a Danish vassal (Lot number 1276). He had a very rare bracteate minted on Rügen; the second piece is from his grandson Jaromar II (Lot number 1277).

Select Highlights of eLive Premium Auction 381

Lot number 1041

Holy Roman Empire

Archduke Ferdinand Karl, 1632-1662.

Double Reichstaler n. d. (1654), Hall.

Nice patina, tiny scratches, almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 1059

Kingdom of Prussia

Friedrich II, the Great, 1740-1786.

Friedrichs d’or 1778 A, Berlin.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 1163

Brunswick-Lüneburg-Celle

Friedrich, 1636-1648.

Reichstaler 1643, Clausthal, on the occasion of the death of his sister Margarethe, wife of Johann Casimir of Saxe-Coburg, on August 7.

Extremely rare. Nice patina, very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 1226

City of Frankfurt

2 Ducats, on the occasion of the coronation of Leopold I as Roman Emperor in Frankfurt. 1658

Extremely rare. Min. bent, almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 3,000 euros

Lot number 1277

Pomerania Rügen

Jaromar II, 1249-1260.

Bracteate

Extremely rare. Very fine+.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 1285

Saxony

Johann Friedrich the Magnanimous and Heinrich, 1539-1541.

Taler 1540, Annaberg.

Rare in this condition. Fine patina, extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

