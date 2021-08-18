Künker Fall Auction Sales 351-354 of Ancient and World Coins Now Online

Künker Fall Auction Sales by Künker GmbH ……



The catalogs of our upcoming Fall Auction Sales 351-354 are online. In four catalogs, we present over 4,700 lot numbers from ancient to modern times with numerous special collections.

Kicking off on Saturday, 25 September 2021 with coins of the ancient world from Catalog 351 and ancient coinage from Catalog 352, “The Hermann Schwarz Collection – Fascination of Gold”, this auction will be continued on Monday and Tuesday morning. Hermann Schwarz pursued the collection concept of a universal collection, ranging from ancient to modern times.

However, this collection is only one of many private collections that we would like to present to you. The spectrum ranges from Greek and Roman coins from the collection of an engineer and spectacular ancient rarities from the collection of a cosmopolite to the second part of the Axel Tesmer collection with coinage of the Prussian kings and coins and medals from Brunswick-Lüneburg from the collection of an engineer.

Furthermore, we would like to present two more collections: “Coins and Medals from the Middle Ages and Modern Times from Southern German Private Ownership” and “Nuditas in nummis – The Collection W. Risse”. These will be presented as eLive Premium Auctions 355-356 on 12-13 October 2021 at www.eLive-Auction.de.

We hope that we have sparked your interest and wish you now much pleasure in studying our new catalogs.

Schedule

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

To order catalogs, please contact Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 962020, fax: +49 541 9620222; or via e-mail: service@kuenker.de. You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.

