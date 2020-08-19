Künker Fall Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

It’s time. The catalogs of our upcoming Fall Auction Sales 339-341 are online. From September 28 to October 2, 2020, we will auction off more than 4,400 lots with a total estimate of 7.4 million euros at Vienna House Remarque Hotel in Osnabrück, Germany.

Before we present to you our Fall Auction Sales, we would like to thank you very much for your active participation in our eLive Auction 61. The eLive Auction ended after three days with a total result of more than 380,000 Euros, which is more than 2.5 times the estimate. Individual lot numbers achieved remarkable hammer prices.

Click here to view the results of eLive Auction 61.

We are delighted to be able to offer you diversified auctions.

Catalog 339 contains German and World coins including numerous special collections – for example, the Günther Jansen Collection of coins of the Carolingians and Münster as well as a collection of pieces from Hesse.

Auction 340 should be of huge interest to collectors and investors: an extensive series of gold coins from the 19th and the first half of the 20th century will be on offer, all of which in collectible quality including various great rarities of above-average condition. We arranged pieces that can be seen more often on the market in multiple lots at affordable estimates – an ideal opportunity to invest in historical gold coins.

We will close the auction week with catalogue 341. Dedicated to coins from the ancient world, it includes the Dr. W.R. collection, part 5, and the second part of the Samel Collection. From rare bronze coins to perfect aurei, collectors will be thrilled about the varied offer.

Take a look! As of now, all material is available online.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker team

Fall Auction Timeline

Auction 339

Monday, September 28, 2020

Lots 1 – 398: 10 am to 1 pm CET

Carolingian, Münster, Rietberg, Paderborn – The Günther Jansen Collection, a. o. Special Collection of Hesse



Lots 501 – 1002: 2pm to 6:30 pm

Medieval and Modern Times: Germany: Anhalt – Würzburg, Medals, Lots, Habsburg



Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Lots 1003 – 1401: 10 am to 1 pm CET

Medieval and Modern Times: Europe, Overseas German Coins after 1871: Silver coins



Lots 1402 – 2368: 2 pm to 7 pm

German Coins after 1871: Gold coins, Weimar Republic, Federal Republic of Germany, German Democratic Republic, Germany-East Africa, emergency tokens, Gdansk, Pattern, Lots Gold Gold coins and medals from various countries: Germany: Augsburg – Würzburg, Medals, Habsburg, Europe, Overseas



Auction 340

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Lots 2501 – 2844: 10 am to 1 pm CET

Albania, Australia, Germany, Great Britain



Lots 2845 – 3330: 2 pm to 7 pm

Italy, Austria, Rumania, Russia, Spain, Hungary, USA



Thursday, October 1, 2020

Lots 3331 – 3794: 10 am to 1 pm CET

France



Auction 341

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Lots 5001 – 5600: 2 pm to 7 pm

The Greek East and North Africa – The Dr. W.R. Collection, Part 5 Celts, Greek coins



Friday, October 2, 2020

Lots 5601 – 5966: 10 am to 1 pm CET

Roman Republic Imperial strucks Roman Empire to Antoninus II Marcus Aurelius, for Commodus



Lots 5967 – 6296: 2 pm to 5 pm

Roman Empire to Lucius Verus Great Migration, Byzantium, Crusaders, Orientals The Samel Collection of Jewish Coins and Objects, Part 2



Künker Viewing

KÜNKER OSNABRÜCK

Nobbenburger Str. 4a

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment only in our own premises. We kindly ask you to register early for a viewing appointment.

Registration for bidding takes place exclusively at www.kuenker.de.

Our service for you: by means of this login data we offer you a simple log in process at www.kuenker.de and www.elive-auction.de and thus participation in the online auction, and we also enable you to shop in our Online Shop.

Bids by Fax, Phone and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

