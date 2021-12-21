Künker Auctions 358 & 359 by Künker GmbH ……



On Wednesday, 26 January 2022, Künker will hold our auctions 358 and 359 at the Vienna House Remarque Hotel in Osnabrück.

As always, at the beginning of the year, a firework of rarities from all over the world has been prepared for you. The total estimate of nearly 800 lots adds up to a total of seven million euros.

In the two auctions, you can expect a varied offer of great rarities mainly from Germany. These include selected Löser from the Friedrich Popken collection, gold coins from Bavaria, and other numerous rarities.

With catalog 358 we present “German Coins – Highlights from the Annemarie and Gerd Köhlmoos Collection”. The spectrum ranges from Anhalt to Würzburg, from roman bracteates to Renaissance coins, and impressive talers of the Baroque period to the purist coinage of the Enlightenment.

Auction 359 begins with 63 rarities of magnificent Bavarian gold coins and medals from an Upper Bavarian private collection from Staffelsee, from Wilhelm V to the fairy tale king Ludwig II. This is followed by another section of Lösers from the Friedrich Popken collection as well as rarities from the Medieval and Modern times from all over the world.

The catalog ends with a small, fine selection of eight lots with orders, among them an outstanding example of the High Order of the Black Eagle, made during the reign of Friedrich Wilhelm IV, which was awarded to Lieutenant General Ernst von Pfuel (1779-1864) in a private audience on January 18, 1844.

We hope you now enjoy studying our auctions.

PS: On 1-2 February 2022, we will hold our eLive Premium Auction 360, “Coins and Medals from the Medieval and Modern Times in Premium Qualities – The Collection of an Aesthete”.

Auction 358: Highlights from the Annemarie and Gerd Köhlmoos Collection

Just like the first famous Köhlmoos Collection that was sold in 2001, the second one–assembled by Annemarie and Gerd Köhlmoos between 2001 and 2020–is characterized by pieces of quality and an eye for excellent engravings. It goes without saying that great rarities are also part of the collection.

At this point, we will only mention three of them.

Lot number 34

Brandenburg.

John of Küstrin.

Taler 1545, Krossen.

Very rare. Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 40,000 euros

Lot number 151

Paderborn / Diocese.

Ferdinand of Bavaria.

Reichstaler 1620, Brakel.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 50,000 euros

Lot number 223

Schleswig-Holstein.

Frederick I.

Taler 1522, Husum.

Extremely rare. Very fine to extremely fine.

Estimate: 50,000 euros

In addition to talers, the collection also includes extremely rare fractional pieces – i.e. half talers, quarter talers, two-thirds talers, and dicken.

Lovers of Medieval coins should also take a close look at this collection because it contains extremely rare and interesting bracteates of the highest quality.

Lot number 31

Brandenburg.

Albert the Bear, 1134-1157.

Bracteate, Wegeleben, Ballenstedt or Aschersleben.

Extremely rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 10,000 euros

Lot number 180

Meißen.

Conrad the Great of Wettin, 1127-1156.

Bracteate, Meißen.

Very rare. About FDC.

Estimate: 6,000 euros

Lot number 238

Thuringia.

Ludwig III, 1172-1190.

Bracteate, Gotha.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 7,500 euros

Auction 359: Various Highlights

Gold Issues from Bavaria

Auction 359 begins with 63 lots of magnificent Bavarian gold coins and medals from an Upper Bavarian private collection from Staffelsee. The issues cover the time frame from William V to Ludwig II. Connoisseurs will discover rare guldens, ducats, and multiple gold coins of the Renaissance period, magnificent commemorative issues from the Baroque era, river gold, medals, and much more. The collection is not only of interest to those who are enthusiastic about Bavarian numismatics: since Bavarian history was closely connected with Austrian history, collectors of Habsburg coinage should also study the offer carefully.

Selected Lösers from the Friedrich Popken Collection

In catalog 359, another part of lösers from the Friedrich Popken Collection will be on offer. Everyone who closely followed Künker’s last auction sales will know that this is an impressively diverse collection with numerous rarities. This time, 38 lots will be offered. Two lösers will be highlighted here: a Julius löser of 10 reichstalers, minted in 1578 in Heinrichstadt (Wolfenbüttel), and a löser of 6 reichstalers of 1634 minted from the silver of the St. Jacob mine.

Coins and Medals from Medieval and Modern Times

As every year, the January Auction Sales offer both very special collections and rare individual pieces from all over the world. Although there are some lots in the lower four-digit range on offer, this auction focuses on the heavyweights of numismatics. If you are looking for a diverse offer of coins in the high price range, this auction is for you.

Let us mention a few specific examples: a speciestaler by Frederick the Great, minted in 1755 in Berlin (estimate: 60,000 euros); a gold löser of 20 ducats, minted on behalf of Christian the Elder, Duke of Brunswick and Lüneburg, Administrator of Minden (estimate: 300,000 euros); a triple real of the city of Cologne, minted with the dies of the guldengroschen (estimate: 75,000 euros); a six-fold ducat of the Passau bishop Joseph Dominikus von Lamberg, minted in 1753 for his golden jubilee of priesthood (estimate: 100,000 euros), and an 18-fold ducat of Johann Georg I, minted in 1627 in Dresden (estimate: 125,000 euros).

The section of Habsburg coinage also contains a considerable amount of multiple gold coins of the kind minted by emperors to be used as gifts; for example, a 10-fold ducat by Ferdinand II, minted in 1632 in St. Veit (estimate: 75,000 euros) or a 10-fold ducat of Ferdinand III, minted in 1657 in Breslau (estimate: 150,000 euros).

Among the 137 lots with world coins and medals, you will find numerous selected rarities.

We will mention a gold medal of 20 ducats issued on the occasion of the bombardment of Copenhagen in the Great Northern War (estimate: 50,000 euros); an eightfold Louis d’or à la tête laurée, minted by Louis XIII in 1640 in Paris (estimate: 100,000 euros); a Proof Una and the Lion (estimate: 80,000 euros); a Russian gold coin with the portrait of Nicholas II, minted according to the weight standard of the Latin Monetary Union of 1902 (estimate: 80,000 euros), and a 10-fold ducat of the Transylvanian Prince Stephan Bocskai, minted in 1605 (estimate: 100,000 euros).

For lovers of Swiss coinage, there is an extensive offer of multiple gold coins from Basel, Bern, and Lucerne. And collectors of interwar-Czechoslovakian coins can look forward to an extensive series of these coins that also contains great rarities.

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

* * *

To order catalogs, please contact Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 962020, fax: +49 541 9620222; or via e-mail: [email protected]. You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.

