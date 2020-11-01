Künker Offers Books From Numismatic Library of Alain Poinsignon

Künker Nuismatic Book Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

It is part and parcel of the statutes of both the International Association of Professional Numismatists and of the Verband der Deutschen Münzhändler (Association of German Coin Dealers) that all members need to have an extensive specialist library. And there is a reason for it. Books are the most important tool of every true numismatist. They are the indispensable basis for the reliable identification of coins.

However, books are much more than that.

They are our direct connection to the numismatic past. This never becomes more apparent than when you come across a bookplate, which recalls a known or perhaps unknown coin lover, when buying a pre-owned book. Holding a book in your hands that one of the great numismatists has already worked with – isn’t that a great feeling?

Alain Poinsignon’s library does not only consist of important reference works that are existential for identifying coins. It also contains books that show by means of their ex-libris in which library they once stood.

Have fun browsing through the catalogues!

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

The Working Library of French Coin Dealer Alain Poinsignon

Auction 342, Part 1

In the first part, various reference works on numismatics from the 19th to the 21st century will be auctioned, covering a wide range of topics from ancient to modern times.

November 2, 2020 – 10 am – 6.30 pm

November 3, 2020 – 10 am – 1 pm

Floor Auction Sale is on our business premises, live bidding via AUEX is possible

eLive Premium Auction 344, Part 2

In this second part of the numismatic library of Alain Poinsignon, there are another 1,957 lots, which also represent a cross-section of the library’s holdings.

November 4-5, 2020 – Starts at 10 am each day

Auction online at www.eLive-Auction.de.

Highlights

Lot number 1

J. Babelon, La collection de monnaies et médailles de M. Carlos de Beistegui.

Paris 1933.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 219

G. Mazzini, Monete imperiali romane.

Milan 1957-1958.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 309

A. Brause-Mansfeld, Feld-, Noth- und Belagerungsmünzen.

Berlin 1897.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 994

Revue Numismatique.

1836-2017 only the volumes of 2002, 2007, 2008 and 2010 are missing.

Estimate: 10,000 euros.

Viewing only in our storage facility.

The viewing takes place only by appointment during our business hours from 9 am to 5 pm and exclusively in our storage facility in Dissen a. TW. We ask for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note:

The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.