World Coin Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear Künker bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Every coin dealer has a responsibility towards numismatics. This includes handling coin hoards in a responsible way, as we did in the case of the coin hoard of Markstetten. This is not only a legal but also a moral obligation for us.

Of course, we explained to the honest finder that he must inform the responsible authorities. We accompanied him through the entire process. All coins were brought to the Bavarian State Collection in Munich and were catalogued there. Since Bavaria did not make use of its right of first purchase, we have the pleasure to offer this find in auction 349.

We investigated the background of this hoard for you. You can read the short version in the catalogue, a more detailed historical article, or the scholarly text written by Mr. Eugen Voronin. Please note: the issue is only published in German.

We encourage all our staff members to do scholarly research because, in our opinion, the coin trade and the field of numismatic research are closely intertwined.

Best regards,

Your Künker Team

Highlights of Auction 349

Lot number 4157

Netherlands.

Middelburg.

One-sided klippe of 1 korona 1573.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 4176

Russia.

Paul I.

5 roubles 1800, St. Petersburg.

Very rare. Almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 4449

Holy Roman Empire.

Rudolf II.

10 ducats n.d., Prague.

Very rare. Very fine.

Estimate: 50.000,00 euros

Lot number 4966

Brunswick and Lüneburg.

John Frederick.

Löser of 4 reichstalers 1670, Clausthal.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Lot number 5093

Nassau.

Frederick William of Weilburg.

Pattern of the 1812 Taler.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine +.

Estimate: 25.000,00 euros

Lot number 5442

Albrecht von Wallenstein.

Reichstaler 1627, Jicín.

Very fine.

Estimate: 20.000,00 euros

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

