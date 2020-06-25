Künker Summer Auction 337 World Coin Result Highlights

Künker Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

On Monday afternoon, our Summer Auction Sales 337-338 in Osnabrück started with great success. We are very pleased about all of your interest and your active participation in the sale.

Especially the great rarities from the Boyksen and Lippe collections received impressive hammer prices. Thus the total result of the Schleswig-Holstein collection doubled from its original estimate and the coins from the Lippe collection achieved more than 1.5 times of their estimate. Once again, it turned out that Künker is the right address to successfully sell your precious collections.

We would like to thank our consignors and bidders and wish you every success for the rest of the week!

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Highlights of Auction 337

Lot number 32

Schleswig-Holstein.

Friedrich I, 1490-1523-1533.

Taler 1522, Husum.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 75,000 euros.

Lot number 124

Duchy of Holstein-Gottorp

Johann Adolf, 1590-1616.

Portugaleser (10 Ducats) n. d., Eutin.

Estimate: 150,000 euros, Hammer price: 240,000 euros.

Lot number 125

Duchy of Holstein-Gottorp

Johann Adolf, 1590-1616.

1/2 Portugaleser (5 Ducats) n. d.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 130,000 euros.

Lot number 126

Duchy of Holstein-Gottorp

Johann Adolf, 1590-1616.

1/2 Portugaleser (5 Ducats) n. d.

Estimate: 50,000 euros, Hammer price: 90,000 euros.

Lot number 311

County of Lippe

Simon V, 1511-1536.

Guldengroschen (Taler) 1528, Lippstadt.

Estimate: 100,000 euros, Hammer price: 180,000 euros.

