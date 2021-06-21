Künker Summer Auction Sale #350: Popken Collection and Rarities From Germany

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

Künker takes pride in the fact that so many clients trust us, not only when they are building a collection but also when it comes to making their collection re-enter the cycle of collecting.

The lösers we are able to offer you in this auction come from the Friedrich Popken collection. He is one of the customers we have been serving for decades and who has witnessed how our company grew over time. When he visited us for the first time, we still were a small retail shop in the Hegerstraße of Osnabrück. By the way, he did not come to buy coins but to turn his first collection into money, which he then used to invest in his company that is now famous all over the world.

Many decades have passed since this first visit. His collection has probably become the most extensive collection of Northwest German coins in private hands. It has been a pleasure to assist him in building it. It is an honor and a delight to present another part of his collection to the general public.

Enjoy the wonderful pieces that are part of this collection!

Best regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Selected Highlights from Künker Auction 350

Lot number 465

City of Nuremberg.

6 ducats 1698, commemorating the Peace of Ryswick.

Very rare. NGC MS62. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 75,000 euros

Lot number 612

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel.

Augustus the Younger, 1635-1666.

Löser of 10 reichstalers, 1638, Zellerfeld.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine

Estimate: 150,000 euros

Lot number 621

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel.

Rudolf August, 1666-1685.

Löser of 4 reichstalers, 1679, Zellerfeld.

Probably the only specimen on the market. Extremely fine to FDC

Estimate: 60,000 euros

Lot number 624

Brunswick-Bevern.

Ferdinand Albert I, 1667-1687.

Löser of 4 reichstalers, 1670, Clausthal.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine

Estimate: 125,000 euros

Lot number 629

Brunswick-Lüneburg-Celle.

Christian Ludwig, 1648-1665.

Löser of 8 reichstalers, 1654, Clausthal.

Probably the only specimen on the market. Very fine to extremely fine

Estimate: 100,000 euros

Lot number 1434

Saxony.

Frederick William of Weimar, 1591-1601.

Oval silver medal 1593, by Heinrich von Rehnen.

Probably the only known specimen on the market. Original strike. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 15,000 euros

Lot number 2078

German Empire. Saxony.

Frederick Augustus III, 1904-1918.

3 marks 1917 E. “Frederick the Wise.”

The rarest coin of the German Empire. Proof.

Estimate: 100,000 euros

Auction #350 Schedule

Tuesday, June 29

10 am – 1 pm (CET)

Lots 1-266: Europe, Overseas, Holy Roman Empire

2 pm – 6 pm

Lots 267-572: Germany

Lots 601-652: Friedrich Popken Collection

Wednesday, June 30

10 am – 1 pm

Lots 751-1082: Germany: Andernach – Brunswick and Lüneburg

2 pm – 6:30 pm

Lots 1083-1513: Germany: Breisach – Saxony

Thursday, July 1

10 am – 1 pm (CET)

Lots 1514-1834: Germany: Salz – Würzburg, Medals, Holy Roman Empire, Europe: Baltic States – France

2 pm – 6 pm

Lots 1835-1973: Europe: Greece – Cyprus

Lots 2001-2195: German Coins After 1871

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

