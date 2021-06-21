Künker Summer Auction Sale #350: Popken Collection and Rarities From Germany

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,
Künker takes pride in the fact that so many clients trust us, not only when they are building a collection but also when it comes to making their collection re-enter the cycle of collecting.
The lösers we are able to offer you in this auction come from the Friedrich Popken collection. He is one of the customers we have been serving for decades and who has witnessed how our company grew over time. When he visited us for the first time, we still were a small retail shop in the Hegerstraße of Osnabrück. By the way, he did not come to buy coins but to turn his first collection into money, which he then used to invest in his company that is now famous all over the world.
Many decades have passed since this first visit. His collection has probably become the most extensive collection of Northwest German coins in private hands. It has been a pleasure to assist him in building it. It is an honor and a delight to present another part of his collection to the general public.
Enjoy the wonderful pieces that are part of this collection!
Best regards from Osnabrück,
Your Künker Team
Selected Highlights from Künker Auction 350
Lot number 465
City of Nuremberg.
6 ducats 1698, commemorating the Peace of Ryswick.
Very rare. NGC MS62. Extremely fine to FDC.
Estimate: 75,000 euros
Lot number 612
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel.
Augustus the Younger, 1635-1666.
Löser of 10 reichstalers, 1638, Zellerfeld.
Extremely rare. Extremely fine
Estimate: 150,000 euros
Lot number 621
Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel.
Rudolf August, 1666-1685.
Löser of 4 reichstalers, 1679, Zellerfeld.
Probably the only specimen on the market. Extremely fine to FDC
Estimate: 60,000 euros
Lot number 624
Brunswick-Bevern.
Ferdinand Albert I, 1667-1687.
Löser of 4 reichstalers, 1670, Clausthal.
Extremely rare. Extremely fine
Estimate: 125,000 euros
Lot number 629
Brunswick-Lüneburg-Celle.
Christian Ludwig, 1648-1665.
Löser of 8 reichstalers, 1654, Clausthal.
Probably the only specimen on the market. Very fine to extremely fine
Estimate: 100,000 euros
Lot number 1434
Saxony.
Frederick William of Weimar, 1591-1601.
Oval silver medal 1593, by Heinrich von Rehnen.
Probably the only known specimen on the market. Original strike. Extremely fine.
Estimate: 15,000 euros
Lot number 2078
German Empire. Saxony.
Frederick Augustus III, 1904-1918.
3 marks 1917 E. “Frederick the Wise.”
The rarest coin of the German Empire. Proof.
Estimate: 100,000 euros
Auction #350 Schedule
Tuesday, June 29
10 am – 1 pm (CET)
- Lots 1-266: Europe, Overseas, Holy Roman Empire
2 pm – 6 pm
- Lots 267-572: Germany
- Lots 601-652: Friedrich Popken Collection
Wednesday, June 30
10 am – 1 pm
- Lots 751-1082: Germany: Andernach – Brunswick and Lüneburg
2 pm – 6:30 pm
- Lots 1083-1513: Germany: Breisach – Saxony
Thursday, July 1
10 am – 1 pm (CET)
- Lots 1514-1834: Germany: Salz – Würzburg, Medals, Holy Roman Empire, Europe: Baltic States – France
2 pm – 6 pm
- Lots 1835-1973: Europe: Greece – Cyprus
- Lots 2001-2195: German Coins After 1871
Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email
While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:
Fax: +49 541 96202 22
Email: service@kuenker.de
Telephone: +49 541 96202 0
Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.