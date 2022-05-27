Künker Auctions 368-371 by Künker GmbH ……

The Künker summer auctions are just around the corner: in less than five weeks Auctions 368-371 will take place in Osnabrück. To shorten the waiting time until then, we will provide you from now on again regularly with background information and highlights on the various catalogs and collections.

Below you will find the catalogs for the summer auctions 368-371.

Four catalogs with a total of 3,124 lots, including three catalogs with impressive special collections: this is what we will present to you from June 20-24, 2022 in Osnabrück.

Catalog 368 contains the first part of the Dr. Walter Kemlein Collection of coins and medals from Saxony.

Catalog 369 contains the house collection of the Berlin Savings Bank with great rarities from Brandenburg-Prussia and rare coinage of the German Reich.

Catalog 370 is dedicated to German gold and silver coins from the Köhlmoos Collection, and finally in Catalog 371 we present material from many private collections, including Dr. Pavel Liska’s collection of Czechoslovak gold coins and as well as a special collection of Venezuela.

Schedule

Auction 368

Monday, June 20: The Dr. Walter Kemlein Collection

10 am – 1 pm (CET): Lots 1-282

2 pm – 4 pm: Lots 283-477

Auction 369

Monday, June 20: The House Collection of the Berlin Savings Bank

4 pm – 6:30 pm (CET): Lots 501-710

Auction 370

Tuesday, June 21: The Köhlmoos Collection

10 am – 1 pm (CET): Lots 1001-1322

2 pm – 6:30 pm: Lots 1323-1745

Auction 371

Wednesday, June 22: Dr. Pavel Liska Collection

10 am – 1 pm (CET): Lots 2001-2280

2 pm – 6 pm: Lots 2281-2632

Thursday, June 23: Medals and Special Collection Venezuela

10 am – 1 pm (CET): Lots 2633-2932

2 pm – 6 pm: Lots 2933-3271

Friday, June 24: German Coins after 1871

10 am – 1 pm (CET): Lots 3272-3525

2 pm – 6 pm: Lots 3526-3692

Viewing Possibilities

Viewing at Künker Premises in Osnabrück

The viewing will take place – also during the auction – by prior appointment in our premises: Nobbenburger Straße 4a.

We would kindly ask you for early registration for a viewing appointment.

Video-Viewing

Take advantage of the opportunity to view a selection of auction lots from all perspectives through video viewing. You can find the respective lot numbers by the video symbol.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

To order catalogs, please contact Künker, Nobbenburger Straße 4a, 49076 Osnabrück; phone: +49 541 962020, fax: +49 541 9620222; or via e-mail: [email protected]. You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.