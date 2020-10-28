By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present The Larry H. Miller Collection of Morgan Silver Dollars in our November 10-13, 2020 Auction. It represents a historic offering that will excite even the most sophisticated collectors of this series. While certain cabinets have offered individual rarities, such a comprehensive display of finest-known examples is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Among the top highlights of the set is lot 6333​, the incredible MS-67 DMPL (PCGS) CAC 1886-O that specialist Wayne Miller called “the most spectacular Morgan dollar known.”

Lot 6327​ offers the famous MS-68 (PCGS) CAC 1884-S is the sole finest known and traces its provenance back to such acclaimed numismatists as David Hall, George Bodway, and Jack Lee.

Also bearing a grade of MS-68 (PCGS) is lot 6358​, the Jack Lee 1892-S dollar, ​which ranks as the finest certified.

The Miller Collection 1896-S (lot 6371) offers virtual perfection, with a grade of MS-69 (PCGS) CAC. It is ranked not only the sole finest for the date but is also tied with the finest graded across the entire Morgan series.

​

In addition to these incredible condition rarities, we see exceptional survivors from the most famous dates of the series.

Some of these iconic issues include an 1889-CC dollar graded MS-65 PL (NGC) (lot 6344) and a Proof-67 Cameo (NGC) CAC 1895 dollar, a date often referred to as the “King of the Morgan dollars” (lot 6366​).

The overall quality presented in the collection is absolutely outstanding, reinforced by the overwhelming approval from CAC and the quantity of old-style certification holders. While this set represents just one of his many accomplishments within United States numismatics, Larry H. Miller will surely be remembered as one of the greatest collectors to conquer the Morgan dollar series.

To view the Morgan dollars from the Larry H. Miller Collection along with the rest of our November 2020 auction, visit StacksBowers.com​ where you can also register to bid. To consign to our December 2020 auction, which will feature the Larry H. Miller Collection, Part Two, contact a consignment specialist at 800-458-4646 or consign@stacksbowers.com.

