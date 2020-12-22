Last David Lawrence Rare Coins Onine Auction for 2020 Now Online

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……
The last Sunday Auction of 2020 (#1149) is now live and features 385 coins plus 40 Vault Values and 60 No Reserve Lots.
This week’s sale also showcases a variety of other incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items, including a key-date 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS/CAC MS66 RB, a lustrous gem 1928-S 5c PCGS MS66, an ever-popular 1893-CC $1 NGC/CAC MS63, a low-mintage 1908-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS61, and a stunning shipwreck SS Central America: 1852 U.S. Assay Office $10 PCGS AU53 (With Box & CoA).
Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, December 27.
Some of the other highlights in Auction #1149 include:
- 1865 3cS PCGS MS65
- 1956-D 5c PCGS MS67 FS
- 1843-O 10c PCGS XF45
- 1891 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 67
- 1926 25c PCGS/CAC MS67
- 1817/3 50c PCGS/CAC AU55
- 1901 $1 NGC Proof 65
- 1839-C $2 1/2 PCGS VF30
- 1806 $5 PCGS AU58 (Rounded 6, 7×6 Stars, OGH)
- 1840-D $5 NGC XF45 (Tall D)
- 1804 $10 PCGS AU55 (Crosslet 4, OGH)
- 1851-O $20 NGC/CAC XF45
- 1884-CC $20 PCGS/CAC AU55
- 1924 $20 PCGS MS67
- C. Bechtler $5 PCGS AU55 (150 Grains, 20 Carat)
In addition to the quarter eagles and coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, December 27.
If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.
Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!
* * *
READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE
David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:
- You can sell your coins to us outright.
- You can consign your coins.
- You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.
DLRC Consignment Special
2020 isn’t all bad – check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:
Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.
Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.
Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.
Standard terms still apply:
- Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90%
- No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees
- Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases