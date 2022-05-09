Jessica Berkman Named President of Legend Rare Coin Auctions

It is with great pride that Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) announces that Jessica Berkman has been promoted to President of America’s boutique rare coin auction firm. Jessica joined the firm in 2018 as a consignment specialist, and in August 2021 became the firm’s Vice President.

Prior to working with Legend Auctions, Jessica spent six years at Heritage as a consignment specialist and spent a few more in the bullion business. Over the course of her career in numismatics, she has built relationships with many of the largest dealers and several collectors. She is a very familiar and friendly presence at all the major shows. Her experience inside the numismatic auction business has allowed her to see what works and what doesn’t. This has been a huge asset to the firm. Since she started with Legend in 2018, Jessica has worked one-on-one with many consignors, achieving spectacular results.

With her leadership, Legend Rare Coin Auctions will only continue to grow, while maintaining its boutique focus on quality.

“Building on the foundation that my predecessor, Julie Abrams began, I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the Legend Auction team into a new era,” Ms. Berkman said.

“I was thrilled the day I found out Jess accepted my offer to work at Legend Auctions in 2018,” said Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “I felt she was the cream of the crop by far. She has more than proven herself worthy of running the auction company.”

Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA), based in Lincroft, New Jersey, is a boutique-style rare coin auction firm.

