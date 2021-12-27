Legend Rare Coin Auctions Announces 50th Regency Auction With Major Highlights

Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) is pleased to announce that the firm’s 50th Regency Auction will be a very important numismatic event, offering a spectacular selection of American numismatic treasures anchored by three powerful collections.

The cabinets that make up the highlights of the sale are the Young-Dakota Collection of Proof Morgans; the Naples Collection of Early Gold, PART II; and selections from the Half Dome Collection of 20th-Century Gold.

Young-Dakota Proof Morgans is a group of Gem Proof Morgan Dollars, all certified by PCGS. Highlights include the 1896 Morgan Dollar (PCGS PR67CAM), and a 1902 Morgan Dollar (PCGS PR67+). Also included is a totally matched original Gem 1895 Proof set.

Part II of the Naples Collection is highlighted by the exceedingly rare 1804 Draped Bust 13 Star Quarter Eagle (PCGS AU50) – listed in the seminal book 100 Greatest U.S. Coins by Whitman Publishing. Other highlights are the 1795 Draped Bust Small Eagle Half Eagle (PCGS MS61); a 1795 Draped Bust Heraldic Eagle Dollar (PCGS AU53); and a 1799 Draped Bust Small Stars Rev Half Eagle (PCGS MS62+).

The Half Dome Collection of 20th-Century Gold offers selections that are duplicates from the Half Dome Collection, which includes the #2 sets of $10 Indians and $20 Saints on the PCGS CAC Set Registry. Highlights are the exceedingly rare, important, and universally-in-demand 1907 Indian Wire Edge Eagle (PCGS MS66), and the 1907 Indian Rolled Edge (PCGS MS65+) – one of only 42 minted.

This sale will take place on January 27, 2022, at the PCGS Members Only Show at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

For further information please contact Jessica Berkman at (732) 935-1168, or email [email protected].

