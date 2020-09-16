Legendary Chinese "Long-Whisker" Pattern Dollar at Stack's Bowers Hong Kong Auction

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



There are many highlights and exceptional rarities in the Stack’s Bowers upcoming October Hong Kong auction. But principal among them is a fabled “long-whisker” pattern dollar designed by Luigi Giorgi, the accomplished head of the central mint at Tientsin during the closing years of the Qing Empire and the first decade of the Republic. This instantly recognizable type stands as the first variation of the popular “dragon in the clouds” design, presenting long whiskers on the highly expressive face of the dragon. It is additionally known as the “ordinary reverse”, as the character side displays the same design as was adopted on the 1911 circulation strike issues.

Incredibly rare and seldom encountered, this type has been missing from most of the more prominent Chinese collections, such as those of Irving Goodman, Dr. Norman Jacobs, and the Chang Foundation.

In our October Hong Kong auction, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to present a true Gem that has survived and passed through not one, but two monumental collections–those of Eduard Kann and Wa She Wong. This majestic specimen, offered in lot 41244, is graded PCGS SPECIMEN-65 and stands as the single finest of the type graded by either of the two major services. It features a needle-sharp strike with crisp and well-defined devices along with light, delicate patina. Between its incredible quality, awesome overall design, and legendary rarity, we believe this long-whisker pattern dollar will generate immense enthusiasm among collectors of Chinese coins specifically, world crowns more broadly, and even pattern and trial issues; it certainly checks each and every box illustriously.

