Lovely Dahlonega Gold Dollar in Stack's Bowers Showcase Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack's Bower Galleries



The 1851-D gold dollar is a conditionally rare and historic issue that attracts heavy interest from U.S. gold enthusiasts.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries stand-alone catalog for the Georgia Gold Rush Collection of Dahlonega Coinage features an 1851-D gold dollar that offers extraordinary technical quality and eye appeal for a product of the Dahlonega Mint.

The surfaces are highly lustrous with a frosty texture that yields to modest semi-reflectivity in the fields. Beautiful, vivid reddish-orange, pinkish-lilac, and powder blue blankets both sides. Apart from softness to the borders along the left obverse and reverse, the strike is as close to full as one could realistically expect for the issuing mint.

Indeed, all major design elements are sharply rendered and crisp, including those in the centers such as the hair curls over Liberty’s brow and the letters LLA in DOLLAR.

The dies were heavily clashed at the time of striking with impressions from the lower right portion of the wreath in the obverse field around the lower right corner of Liberty’s portrait, impressions from the portrait and stars 6 and 7 readily evident in the central and lower left reverse field areas. There is not a single mark or other post-production blemish to report, which leads to only one logical conclusion that the coin was obviously preserved with the utmost care since leaving the Dahlonega Mint.

Among the few Mint State 1851-D gold dollars that we have been privileged to auction, this is by far the finest.

This gorgeous coin is the highest graded 1851-D gold dollar approved by CAC and sure to sell for a strong premium to a discerning Southern gold collector. Be sure to check out this lot and the rest of the Georgia Gold Rush Collection in Session 7 of our Summer 2022 Global Showcase Auction.

