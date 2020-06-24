Metropolitan Morgan Dollar Collection at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……



In this week’s Sunday Internet Auction #1124 we are pleased to present a dazzling new collection. The Metropolitan Morgan Collection is a fantastic assortment of circulation strike and Proof Morgan Dollars, with many scarce Prooflike and DMPL issues, as well as more than a handful of CAC-stickered coins. In addition to the circulation strike pieces, there is a vast array of Proof Morgans, with over 58 coins to choose from. With such a variety of different dates and grades, there are plenty of affordable examples perfect for the Morgan collector.

The consignor of this impressive dollar collection is placing a large number of the coins in DLRC’s innovative Guaranteed Auction Program (GAP), with the Proofs utilizing our summer consignment special. Highlights in the circulation set include a 1878-CC $1 PCGS MS66, a scarce 1893 $1 NGC MS62PL, and the very tough 1921-D $1 PCGS MS64+PL. Within the proof set is an 1883 $1 NGC Proof 65 Cameo, an 1888 $1 PCGS Proof 65 Cameo, and a highlight 1893 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 67+.

In addition to the Metropolitan Morgan Collection, this auction consists of 200 brand NEW coins plus over 30 Vault Values and over 85 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible NGC-, PCGS- and CAC-approved items including a first-year-of-issue 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS/CAC MS65, a scarce 1893 $1 NGC MS62 PL, a satiny 1834 Classic Head $5 NGC/CAC MS63 (Plain 4, OH), a boldly struck 1872 $5 PCGS MS62, and a wonderfully preserved Brother Jonathan: 1865-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS64.

Be sure to view these exquisite coins before the auction closes, Sunday, July 5.

Some of the other highlights of this auction include:

There are many other key date David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, July 5.

