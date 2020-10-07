Mint State Buffalo Nickels, Other Highlights at David Lawrence Rare Coins

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The latest Sunday Internet Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins is now live. Auction #1139 features 315 brand NEW coins plus 30 Vault Values and 70 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a frosty key-date 1936-D 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+, a particularly brilliant 1857 $1 PCGS MS62, a finest known 1873-S $5 PCGS/CAC MS61, and an elusive 1924-S PCGS MS63 $20.

Our first highlight is a 1926-S 5c PCGS MS64. This key date Buffalo nickel offers bright purple and golden toning mixed with original mint luster and flashes of white surfaces that make this coin pop.

The second highlight is a 1929-S 5c PCGS MS67. Sharp detail can be seen on all design elements of this magnificent gem. Frosty luster enhances the already stunning eye appeal making this a great acquisition for the registry collector.

The next highlight coin is a 1916-D 10c PCGS AU53. A popular and desirable key date Mercury dime, this example is a pleasing AU with ample luster and nice detail beneath mottled toning.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

