Mint State Classic Commemoratives Offered by David Lawrence

Sunday Auction #1236 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 425 total lots – including 20 Vault Values and more than 150 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is an impressive 1886 $3 PCGS/CAC Proof 66 DCAM; a scarce Dahlonega issue 1848-D $5 PCGS/CAC MS63; a tied-for-finest-known 1852-C $5 PCGS/CAC MS64; a flashy Gem 1910-D $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+; and an expertly preserved 1865 $20 PCGS/CAC MS65.

Also in Auction #1236 is an assortment of classic commemoratives in grades MS62-MS66. Along with over 100 individual pieces, there are 15 various-sized collector lots. We seldom offer pieces this way and it makes for a unique opportunity to start or advance a current commem collection. Best of all, every lot is starting at $1, with No Reserve.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, August 28.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the classic commemorative US coins above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: