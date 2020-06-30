Missing Blank Space Makes Chinese Peacock Coin Worth Over $100,000

The modern Chinese Peacock series of coins is always popular with collectors. But despite these coins’ popularity and beauty, you can usually purchase a high-grade 1993 Peacock 150 Yuan for under $10,000 USD or even under $5,000.

Heritage Auctions will be selling a very special piece that will likely sell for more than 10 times that amount: a rare “Devices Near To Rim” variety. What makes it so special is simply that the blank space that is normally between the design (called “devices” in coin language) and the rim (the edge of the coin) is non-existent. Instead of a nice gap between the peacock design and the rim, the devices are squished up against the rim of the coin. This missing blank space makes all the difference, as Heritage Auctions catalogers are estimating this very rare variety at $150,000 and up!

Containing a hefty 20 ounces of silver and graded a lofty NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo, this coin would be fairly impressive as the regular variety. However, there are only TWO examples of this variety certified by NGC. This scarce piece has also never crossed the auction block before. It will make its first appearance as part of Heritage Auctions’ July Hong Kong Sale #3084.

Check it out here: https://coins.ha.com/itm/china

* * *

